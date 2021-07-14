Braunwyn Wyndam-Burke and Husband Sean announce trial separation.

The former member of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn Windham-Burke announced Monday that she and long-suffering husband, Sean Burke will spend a few months apart in a trial separation.

The couple went live on Instagram on Monday to announce they will be selling their home and Braunwyn will move to Hawaii with the children for two months. Sean will remain in Newport Beach and rent a house nearby, which coincidentally, is owned by a friend of his wife’s new girlfriend, Fernanda Rocha.

Sean explained that Hawaii is a second home to them, and if all goes well, they will purchase a home where all their children can live, and they will take turns living there themselves. For now, Braunwyn explains, “What we are doing right now is really healthy for them. I am taking my kids for six or seven weeks and when they come back, they will have a place at their father’s.”

The RHOC couple continiue to present a united front

The two have gone through quite a bit of marital trouble in the last few years and this is just the latest in a string of huge announcements about their life. The couple renewed their vows during filming of the last season, ahead of Brauwyn coming out as gay in December. They have always presented a united front, saying they will remain friends, and they continue to reiterate this in this week’s message.

She told viewers, “We really want to do what’s best for us — we are family, we’ve been together for 26 years,” she said. “That’s a lot and that’s something we don’t want to minimize — we want to honor that. I think having some space right now will give us some clarity.”

So much has happened for Braunwyn and Sean in the last year

The last year has seen a lot of change for the OC wife and her husband, and she has received a lot of feedback about her life, especially when it comes to her relationship with Sean but she has remained committed to “living her truth.” Not only did she come out as gay, but she also got sober this year, and left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Braunwyn and her current girlfriend seem to be doing really well with all the change. She says of the relationship with Fernanda, “Having someone special in my life who was an out and proud woman on reality television was so helpful in the beginning stages of our relationship.” The two first met on the show, when Braunwyn was initially introduced to her as a friend of Tamara Barney.

For now, Braunwyn and Sean are labeling the move as a “trial separation” that is only meant to last 7 months or so, but Braunwyn is reliably open with the press, so it won’t be a secret for long.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.