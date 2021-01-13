Braunwyn Windham-Burke says there’s ‘jealousy on both sides’ between husband Sean and girlfriend Kris

Braunwyn Windham-Burkes’s personal life has been all over the blogs, with everyone piping in about her unusual relationship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been an open book when it comes to her personal life.

And she’s been getting quite a bit of backlash about some of her choices.

Not only did Windham-Burke reveal that she’s on a journey to sobriety, but the married mom-of-seven also came out as gay soon after.

However, people can’t quite understand the fact that despite having a girlfriend Braunwyn wants to stay married to her husband Sean Burke.

The untraditional marriage is clearly a hard one for many to grasp, and Windham Burke is admitting that trying to balance a husband and a girlfriend can be challenging as well.

Braunwyn talks about Sean and Kris

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member recently sat down for a chat on Access Online’s Housewives Nightcap.

And she was an open book when it came to talking about both her marriage and her new relationship.

During the interview, the Bravo Housewifefe was asked to explain the dynamic between herself, Sean, and Kris.

“I mean it’s two separate relationships, responded Braunwyn. “We are not a throuple I want to make that clear, it’s two separate relationships.”

The 43-year-old also shared that her husband and her girlfriend have already met each other.

“They have met, they’ve hung out– not a lot though. But I’m not hiding either one from either person. They both know about each other. Everything is communicated and honest,” admitted the reality TV personality.

As for how Sean feels about his wife’s new girlfriend, Braunwyn shared, “Sean thinks she’s nice, and you know, [he’s] happy that I’m happy.”

Is there jealousy between Sean and Kris?

While talking with the media outlet, the RHOC star explained her relationship with Kris.

“Kris knows that my kids come first so I only see her maybe once a week, twice a week,” said Braunwyn. “And so, does she miss me sometimes and wish that she could be with me on New Years’ or Christmas? Yes, but she knows I have seven kids…that always comes first and she gets it.”

However, the Orange County Houswife is trying to find a way to balance both worlds and admitted that Sean and Kris are jealous of the relationship she has with each of them.

“Yes, there’s obviously jealousy on both sides,” confessed Windham-Burke.

“And there’s a lot of me…thinking what am I gonna do or say to keep everyone as happy as I can. Because I do love and respect everyone…” noted the blond beauty.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.