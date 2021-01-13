Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks relationship with new girlfriend, says they’re ‘doing great’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals the relationship status with her girlfriend, Kris.

Braunwyn explains that she and Kris are still going strong during Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap.

When asked whether they’re still together, Braunwyn responds, “We are still together. We’re still doing great.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She even reveals that she and Kris had special plans for that night.

“Today is her birthday so as soon as I’m done with this we’re jumping in the car and we’re going out on a boat ride,” Braunwyn shares.

Braunwyn does not want to put Kris on her feed

Braunwyn explains why fans haven’t seen much of Kris on her social media.

“I have never put her on my feed and that is on purpose.”

She currently has only posted pictures of Kris on her Instagram stories for Kris’s sake.

“She did not sign up for this,” Braunwyn says of her life as a reality TV star.

“You know when she met me, she didn’t really know what the show was,” Bruanwyn admits. “So if I put up a picture of her on my feed, then she can see what everyone’s going to write and I can guarantee you a lot of it’s going to be really cruel and so I want to protect her.”

She also reveals why she posted the photo of Kris on her Instagram story in the first place.

“I did a photo on my story because when you watch the show, I thought people might think I was dating my girlfriend [Shari] and I wanted to make it clear that’s not who I’m with,” she says sharing that she also wanted to protect Shari.

“I asked her permission, she said yes. I don’t think she was ready for the backlash,” Braunwyn states.

She hints that Kris does not enjoy or at least is not used to life in the limelight.

“When we were walking on the beach the other day, there’s a paparazzi there and she’s like, ‘this is weird.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. I’m so sorry,’” Braunwyn recounts.

Braunwyn came out as a lesbian

Braunwyn recently came out a lesbian despite being married to her husband, Sean Burke, for 20 years.

She came out with a heartfelt Instagram post about how she’s proud of herself for coming out at 43 years old.

She revealed during an interview with GLAAD that she was never attracted to men.

However, she still plans on staying married to Sean. The couple has both agreed that they can date women outside of their marriage.

Even though she already has a girlfriend, Braunwyn has admitted that she expects that she will be jealous once he starts dating.

She also admitted that Sean gets jealous of Kris and that it’s something they’re both working on in therapy.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.