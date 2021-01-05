Elizabeth Lyn Vargas calls Braunwyn Windham-Burke a ‘hypocrite’ for not wanting Sean to date other women

As if Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s year hasn’t been dramatic enough, she’s coming under fire again for her most recent set of Instagram Stories.

And, the source of some significant judgment seems to be coming from none other than the newest The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

Elizabeth recently re-posted the headline of an article written about Braunwyn’s latest Instagram confessions and called the mom-of-seven out for her double standards.

Elizabeth asks if Braunwyn’s marriage is ‘modern’ or if she’s just ‘extremely narcissistic & hypocritical’

The post, which has garnered upwards of 5,000 Likes, features a headline about Braunwyn’s recent confession that she’ll “be heartbroken” if, and when, her husband Sean moves on with another woman.

Elizabeth’s caption didn’t hold back her opinion on the matter.

After a string of confused and laughing face emojis, Elizabeth wrote, “OK..I’m sorry but this is just getting to be wayyyy too much [laughing face emoji].”

She continued to seemingly use Braunwyn’s previous statements against her, “Didn’t she just announce she’s NEVER been attracted to him EVER & she’s ‘SLEEPING WITH WOMEN‘!”

But it didn’t stop there, Elizabeth then questioned the possible hypocrisy in Braunwyn’s jealousy considering she’s already moved on and is in a relationship with a woman.

“Acceptable behavior because she calls it a ‘modern marriage’ or extremely narcissistic & hypocritical…Thoughts?” Elizabeth throws out to her followers.

Elizabeth concluded the captions with a slew of hashtags including #dontbeabraunwyn and #teamsean.

Braunwyn says she’s working on her jealousy

Although Elizabeth is throwing serious shade at Braunwyn for admitting her jealousy, she says she’s working through these issues in therapy.

When a follower asked Braunwyn during a recent Instagram Q&A if she struggles with jealousy, Braunwyn admitted that it was true.

“Yes, absolutely. I am kind of a jealous person. Like I said earlier, Sean knows this. We talk about it. We talk about it in therapy. And this is actually the biggest thing we’re working on in therapy. So, yeah. And it’s not a good quality I have and I know that and I’m working on it,” she confessed.

Another follower question Braunwyn happened to answer also plays directly into Elizabeth’s point about hypocrisy.

A fan asked Braunwyn, “Do you feel it’s at all hypocritical that you have a [girlfriend] but don’t want Sean [to]?”

Again, Braunwyn admitted that it’s an issue they need to work through and that they’re doing so in therapy. Braunwyn also shares that she’s not holding Sean back from moving on.

According to her, he wants to stay with her and the kids. But, she also admits that their current issues are bigger than either one of them can handle. So, they’re taking things one day at a time.

It may be safe to say that the women aren’t currently friends with all the shade Elizabeth is throwing.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.