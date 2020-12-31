Tamra Judge didn’t think Braunwyn would ever come out as a lesbian – Here’s why

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has always been open about her tipsy flirting with her girlfriends.

Over the years, she kissed a few RHOC ladies, but her most famous kiss on the show was one she shared with Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Tamra admits that she knew the kiss was more for Braunwyn than just a drunk kiss with a friend. However, she confesses that she didn’t think Braunwyn would ever come out as a lesbian.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tamra admits the kiss was ‘intense’ for Braunwyn

During a conversation on Housewives Nightcap, Tamra discussed her kiss with Braunwyn.

“You guys [Tamra and Braunwyn] always had this, like, jokey, flirty relationship. Did you ever think she would come out as a lesbian,” asks one of the hosts.

“I didn’t think that she would come out [as] a lesbian just because she has been married for 20 years,” Tamra admits.

She then says that she had a feeling that something was going on after they shared the kiss.

“But, I knew, like, her and I had, like, a flirty kiss and all that stuff, which is not uncommon for me,” Tamra says, explaining that it’s not uncommon for her to “get tipsy and kiss” her friends.

However, Tamra says that the kiss with Braunwyn was different.

“…I noticed that kiss, and that moment, it was intense for her. And I knew right then, like I got a little like, ‘whoa! this is more than just, you know, oh I’m kissing my friend.’ No, I knew,” Tamra claims.

She continued, “I knew, like, she had that in her. But I also knew, like, she has seven kids, and she’s been married, and her husband is amazing, and he’s such a good dad and a good husband.”

Tamra believes Braunwyn is still ‘figuring it out’

Tamra says that because of all this, she didn’t know the extent of Braunwyn’s sexuality.

“I didn’t know. And I thought, okay, I thought if anything she was bisexual,” Tamra says. “As her friend, I think she’s still figuring it out.”

Tamra further defends Braunwyn by saying that part of the reason she gets “so much s**t” is because of how honest she’s always been. She also says that providing so much information gives production that much more to “twist.”

She says she told Braunwyn, “Some of my hardest seasons were when I was going through some really hard times in my life. And, Season 9 was horrible for me. That’s when I started having problems with my daughter. So, they really, you know grabbed onto that and twisted things.”

“That’s reality TV,” she says.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.