Real Housewives of Orange County Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke claims that only one RHOC Star has supported her throughout her emotionally challenging year.

Braunwyn is tired of the haters and is making that known. She made an Instagram post dedicated to shutting down recent fan shade.

“OK, you’ve all got a lot of opinions about what’s going on in my life, so instead of writing them on a cute Santa photo with the kids, you can write them here,” she captioned the post.

In the picture, she strikes a fierce pose as she wears a black, sheer, floor-length dress with a corseted top.

While most of the comments were supportive, one fan used the opportunity to slam a former RHOC alum.

“Tamara [sic] has been the only person from Rhoc that has been there for me,” Braunwyn replied. “She knew I was sober and kept it to herself, she knew we were struggling with our daughter’s mental health issues and listened, she got me through a day that was so hard I was physically shaking….whatever you think you know, you don’t.”

Braunwyn’s relationships

Tamra has made her support for Braunwyn public.

When Braunwyn first came out, Tamra was the only RHOC star who commented on her post and wrote, “so proud of you,” with a rainbow emoji.

On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, RHOC star Kelly Dodd doubled down on her stance that Braunwyn faked her alcoholism for a storyline.

On an Instagram post that documented the interview, Tamra came to Braunwyn’s defense and slammed Kelly.

As Braunwyn pointed out, the rest of her RHOC costars haven’t proven to be as supportive.

Even though her cast members seemed to be supportive of her sobriety journey, most of them have made fun of or lacked compassion toward her alcoholism at some point already this season.

Emily Simpson claimed Braunwyn had two nannies so she could get drunk during the day and called them her alcohol support team.

Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd brought tequila to Braunwyn’s vow renewal even though she refused to stock it since it was her trigger.

Since filming has wrapped, all of the current RHOC cast claim they are not friends with Braunwyn and tease a tumultuous second half of the season.

They have called her “inauthentic.”

Braunwyn’s big shift this year

During RHOC Season 15, Braunwyn revealed that she has made big shifts in her life.

During the Season 15 premiere, Brauwnyn confessed to Emily that she is an alcoholic and she made a commitment to becoming sober.

She then opened up to Shannon that she was on the road to sobriety.

The rest of the women found out in a more explosive fashion. She got into a fight with Gina Kirschenheiter during which Gina called Braunwyn a “sloppy chihuahua.”

Braunwyn then threw her glass and claimed she was 30 days sober that day.

While she confessed that she almost gave up on sobriety while filming and that some episodes were almost unbearable to watch, she has remained committed to her sobriety and recently celebrated nine months of being sober with her husband Sean Burke.

Additionally, Braunwyn came out as a lesbian ahead of Wednesday night’s game episode.

Fans’ curiosity was piqued when Braunwyn revealed that her husband Sean moved out of her house while she was seeing a new “someone special.”

Braunwyn revealed that the special someone is a woman named Kris who will appear in the latter half of RHOC.

Despite her sexuality, she plans to remain married to Sean and he is supportive of her sexuality.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.