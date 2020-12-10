Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she felt ‘trapped in her marriage’ and now we know why Sean Burke moved out

Braunwyn Windham-Burke dropped a bombshell will filming herself hanging up clothing in her closet.

She revealed that she felt trapped in her home and in her marriage. This was shot back in May when the coronavirus pandemic shut the country down and right before George Floyd was killed.

Both of those events took center stage on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the biggest jaw-dropper was Braunwyn admitting she felt “trapped” in her marriage to Sean Burke.

Was Braunwyn’s comment what caused Sean to move out?

Things with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke have been up and down for months. RHOC fans have been following as the couple was living together, living separately, and then living back together.

The couple has been married for two decades and they share seven kids. Things are still being worked out, but as Braunwyn was experiencing the feelings of being trapped, it likely played a role in Sean moving out of the family’s home.

At the beginning of November, he moved back home.

What is next for Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke?

Recently, Braunwyn came out as a lesbian. This has been something she has alluded to on the show in recent confessionals, but it has not yet been worked out on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In the previews for the next episode of RHOC, Braunwyn opens up to Gina Kirschenheiter about not having sex with Sean. It had been a while since they were intimate, which was clearly bothering her.

The conversation began because Gina wanted to know how her sobriety was affecting her marriage. Remember, Braunwyn revealed she spent the majority of her married life drunk, with the exception of when she was pregnant with her children.

Looking at things without rose-colored glasses has changed things. Braunwyn Windham-Burke is in a new relationship with a woman, and her life seems to be falling into place for her.

As the rest of Braunwyn’s story plays out on The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers will get an inside look regarding the headlines they have been reading about the RHOC star. It has been an intense year for the Burke family, and it may have been the most transforming one yet.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.