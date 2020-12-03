Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals the identity of her mystery girlfriend.

During an interview with GLAAD, Braunwyn explains her girlfriend has very much been integrated into not only her life, but her husband’s and her kids’ lives too.

“Her name is Kris,” she reveals. “I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us. I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it.”

So who is Braunwyn’s girlfriend Kris?

Everything we know about Kris

In the RHOC midseason trailer, Braunwyn gives viewers a first glimpse of Kris.

“What’s going on with your girlfriend?” Kelly Dodd asks.

The trailer then shows a tall, blonde woman with long hair standing behind Braunwyn, fixing her dress.

“I love her,” Braunwyn declares.

Braunwyn also posted her first picture together with Kris on her Instagram story.

Even though Kris looks considerably different than she did in the trailer with a shorter haircut, tats and a nose piercing, a source close to Braunwyn confirms to PEOPLE that the woman Braunwyn is posing with is her girlfriend Kris.

During the trailer, there is clearly some tension between Braunwyn and Sean as he says he feels like a “roommate” and someone she “doesn’t really wanna be around.”

Braunwyn previously confessed that her husband Sean Burke moved out of their house, likely for the very reason mentioned above, while she was already dating Kris.

At the time, she teased that there was a new “someone special” in her life who “makes me happy.”

However, the couple has since moved back in together and Sean seems to be ok with Braunwyn’s new relationship.

While we don’t know much about Kris yet, it’s likely we’ll find out more as the season progresses as Braunwyn has been very forthcoming about her personal growth on the season thus far.

Braunwyn comes out as a lesbian

Braunwyn came out as a lesbian on Wednesday. She posted a picture on Instagram of herself sitting on a zebra-patterned staircase with a plaid parka wrapped around her shoulders as she broke the news.

“It feels so good to finally be living my truth. I am a lesbian,” she wrote in the caption. “At 43 years old, I’ve finally been able to accept this part of myself and I’ve realized there are no rules about when someone should come out. This is my time.”

Braunwyn further elaborates on how she always knew she loved women regardless of her decision to marry Sean Burke.

“I knew I was attracted to women,” Braunwyn confesses to GLAAD. “I always have been…I got married very young and I never thought about it…This isn’t something that is new…No, I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.”

However, she still plans on staying married to Sean and raising their kids together. They now just have another set of helping hands thanks to Kris.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.