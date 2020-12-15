Braunwyn Windham Burke is still spending time with husband Sean at the beach despite coming out as a lesbian

Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out recently and revealed she is a lesbian.

Since then, she has debuted her girlfriend, Kris while remaining married to Sean Burke.

The couple is working on redefining what their marriage will look like, but some followers have their doubts.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke spotted together

Over the weekend, Page Six caught The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband, Sean Burke spending time together at the beach.

They were celebrating their daughter’s birthday. Braunwyn Windham-Burke was seen carrying the little girl while walking side by side with her husband.

It didn’t appear that Kris was there with the couple, but she has been spending time with the family. Braunwyn’s new relationship has been a thing for a while now. It was definitely happening ahead of the coming-out announcement she made.

Where do Braunwyn and Sean stand?

Following last week’s shocking episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers are calling for Braunwyn Windham-Burke to be fired from the show.

She not only admitted to hitting Sean Burke on more than one occasion, but she also revealed that her son was a witness to what went down. It was a night of confessions from the RHOC star and none of them were winning fans over with any points.

There was also a confession about feeling trapped in her marriage. Braunwyn Windham-Burke had not yet come out as a lesbian when this was filmed, but it all is bringing the pieces together. Her feelings are likely the reason she and Sean Burke lived separately a few months ago.

Learning to navigate things separately now isn’t going to be easy. Braunwyn and Sean have been married for two decades and share seven children together. Their life has been running the same way for several years, and now, there are new questions and paths.

It has been said that the couple does not plan to divorce. They can live their separate lives as they please but remain together as a family.

Seeing Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke spending time at the beach together shouldn’t be shocking to anyone following the story. They came together for the kids, and that is the most important piece of their lives together.

As for how things work out down the line, that remains to be seen. For now, they are putting on a united front for their kids and for the world.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.