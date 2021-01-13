Braunwyn Windham-Burke clarifies comment about being ‘heartbroken’ if husband Sean moved on

They say “all media is good media” and Braunwyn Windham-Burke has certainly been all over the blogs lately, so it must be good right?

Whether it’s her actions on The Real Housewives of Orange County or comments made about her personal life, Windham-Burke has been getting a lot of press.

Unfortunately, being in the spotlight comes with quite a bit of backlash, and the RHOC star has been getting her own share of that as well.

She came under fire recently after answering a fan question about her husband Sean Burke during an Instagram Q and A.

But now Braunwyn is clearing up her statements, which seems to have gotten twisted.

Braunwyn talks dating vs falling in love

During a recent interview with US Weekly, the mom of seven tried to clarify the comment that recently got her in hot water.

While answering questions on her Instagram page a few days ago, Braunwyn was asked about her husband Sean dating another woman.

It seemed like a logical question given that the RHOC star is already in a new relationship with her girlfriend Kris and the two have been all over the media flaunting it.

However, Braunwyn’s response had many fans and even some of her castmates in an uproar when she revealed that she would be heartbroken Sean moved on.

But now Windham-Burke is explaining her words and quickly noted that the question was not about Sean dating someone else. “The question was if Sean fell in love, and started a new life with someone,” clarified the reality TV star.

She continued, “Because dating someone and falling in love and starting a new life are two very different things. If Sean dated someone, that’s great, I support that, I think he should be. If Sean fell in love and started a new life, started a new family yes it would be heartbreaking.”

Braunwyn explains why she would be heartbroken

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to explain her feelings about the situation.

“We’ve been together since we were children,” shared Braunwyn. “And I think that people kind of forget that it’s not just that we’re married, you know, we’ve been together since we were kids, we are family, we are each other’s people. We are closer to each other than anyone else.”

The 43-year old continued, “…I’m not talking about losing my best friend…I mean he’s been with me since I was 18 so yes I’d be heartbroken.”

“…I think it would be weird if I wasn’t heartbroken if my husband of 26 years fell in love with someone else,” positioned the Orange County Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.