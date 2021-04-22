RHOC: Here’s who Braunwyn Windham-Burke is rumored to be dating after split from Kris

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is rumored to be dating someone new following her recent split from her girlfriend Kris. Pic credit: Bravo

Braunwyn Windham-Burke made headlines over the last several months due to her unconventional marriage, which played out on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Despite being married to her husband Sean Burke for over 20 years, she recently came out as a lesbian and introduced the world to her girlfriend Kris via Instagram.

The couple was spotted out together holding hands and being lovey-dovey. Sean continued to support Braunwyn’s decisions, and despite the arrangement being odd to many fans, it somehow seemed to work for the married couple.

Just over a week ago, it was announced that Braunwyn dumped her girlfriend Kris, and she was back on the market.

It looks like it didn’t take Braunwyn very long to move on, as the rumor mill has started saying that she’s already dating someone new, and she’s someone that RHOC fans may recognize.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is rumored to be dating a new woman

Page Six reported that Braunwyn has spent a lot of time with Fernanda Rocha, who appeared as a “friend of” on Season 6 of RHOC.

Fernanda is a friend of Tamra Judge, and she also identifies as a lesbian.

Braunwyn spent time away with her friends in Miami, and she and Fernanda were spotted together looking very comfortable and close with each other.

Rumors have spread that the two of them are seeing each other, but a source told Page Six that they are not in an “exclusive relationship.”

The source added that “Braunwyn is becoming so much more comfortable in her skin as a gay woman and is embracing her journey as a member of the LGBTQ+ community!”

Tamra Judge shared her thoughts when she appeared on Jeff Lewis’ radio show recently.

She said, “She’s been hanging out with Fernanda, who was on the show. I don’t know if she’s dating Fernanda. This is a new one, [but] they’ve been hanging out a lot.”

Braunwyn’s break up with Kris

TMZ was the first to report on Braunwyn’s breakup after an insider confirmed that she and Kris had gone their separate ways.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke poses with her then-girlfriend, Kris. Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

TMZ reported, “We’re told Braunwyn and Kris, who met on a dating app, remain friends and their relationship didn’t end abruptly…it was a typical end to any relationship that simply runs its course.”

The source went on to explain Braunwyn’s current dating status and said, “Braunwyn continues to date other women, but she’s not in any committed relationships. We’re told she’s still finding her footing after coming out,”

Despite exploring her sexuality, Braunwyn and Sean remain happily married, and he continues to support her through her journey.

Braunwyn has yet to comment on her current relationship status.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.