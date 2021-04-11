Braunwyn Windham-Burke dumped girlfriend Kris and is back on the market

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is reportedly on the market again after her recent split from girlfriend, Kris. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke has reportedly split from girlfriend Kris and is back on the dating scene.

The last year has been a wild ride for the mom-of-seven. Season 15 of the show was hard on Braunwyn as she found herself consistently at odds with her castmates, including notable conflicts with both Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador.

One of Braunwyn’s first hurdles was her revelation of struggling with alcoholism. The topic was center stage for Braunwyn and leaked into her main storyline throughout the season.

Braunwyn admitted that her alcoholism had greatly affected her family and her marriage.

Of course, fans know that wasn’t the only revelation that Braunwyn brought forward. She also came out as a lesbian around the same time frame. And not long after, Braunwyn went semi-public with her first girlfriend, Kris.

According to TMZ, the pair has now called it quits, and Braunwyn is back on the market.

Speaking to TMZ, a source has reportedly confirmed that Braunwyn and her girlfriend, Kris, have decided to end their relationship.

TMZ reported, “We’re told Braunwyn and Kris, who met on a dating app, remain friends and their relationship didn’t end abruptly … it was a typical end to any relationship that simply runs its course.”

Braunwyn openly admitted that she met Kris on the dating app Tinder, and it didn’t take long for the two to become a couple.

“Since the split, our sources say Braunwyn continues to date other women, but she’s not in any committed relationships. We’re told she’s still finding her footing after coming out,” the media outlet reported.

Braunwyn continues to navigate her sexuality and married life

Braunwyn’s coming out was further complicated by her over twenty-year marriage to husband Sean Burke. The couple shares seven children, ranging in age from twenty years old down to two.

Initially, it was revealed that the couple was struggling, and there were reports that Sean had moved out of the family home. Ultimately, however, Sean ended up moving back in with Braunwyn, and the kids and the two explained that they were re-defining their marriage.

This, of course, came as no surprise to longtime RHOC fans considering the couple has always seemed to play by their own rules.

And that didn’t change when Braunwyn came out as a lesbian. In fact, Braunwyn has remained adamant that she does not plan on divorcing Sean.

“Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married,” she shared in an interview with GLAAD. “We’re raising the kids together. He’s my best friend.”

With her fresh off the breakup with Kris, it will be interesting to watch Braunwyn’s next move as she continues to navigate these new waters while trying to maintain a sense of normalcy within her family and marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.