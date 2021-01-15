Braunwyn Windham-Burke met girlfriend Kris on Tinder, says she may bring her on RHOC

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the course of the season.

Not only did Braunwyn admit to being an alcoholic, but she also revealed that her husband Sean Burke had moved out of the house for a short period of time while the two of them worked out some of their own personal issues.

Fans speculated that they may have been heading for divorce, but Braunwyn quickly squashed that rumor when she posted a photo of Sean on her Instagram account and celebrated him for his support and the fact that he had moved back in.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seemed like everything was moving in the right direction with their marriage until Braunwyn confused fans by coming out as a lesbian. Sean said he was supportive of Braunwyn and the two of them were planning to stay together and continue to work on redefining their relationship.

Shortly after coming out as a lesbian, Braunwyn introduced the world to her girlfriend Kris through social media. Braunwyn said she was continuing to date Kris while also being married to Sean.

While several people including Braunwyn’s co-stars questioned her intentions and whether or not she was doing all of these things for a storyline, fans have wondered whether or not Kris would have some airtime on RHOC.

How did Braunwyn meet Kris and will she appear on RHOC?

Braunwyn’s new girlfriend did not make an appearance on the latest season, which just wrapped up this past week, but it sounds like there may be a possibility that she will appear on the next season.

According to E! Online, Braunwyn said Kris will most likely film with her even though she’s a little worried about how the rest of the RHOC would react. She’s been open about her feelings that the cast hasn’t been too supportive of everything going on in her life.

Braunwyn said, “Yeah, I think she’ll film with me. Not a lot—the women can be a kind of tough crowd— so I think I would like to keep it a little to myself.”

She opened up about how she first met Kris and it looks like her friend Noella is to thank.

She said, “It’s actually a really funny story how we met. My best friend Noella set me up a fake Tinder profile. She knew I was too scared to do it myself. And she kind of pre-dated people that are my type because I have a very specific type.”

During their first date, Braunwyn admitted she was a little nervous. She said, “When she showed up, I was so nervous. Within two seconds, I was just, ‘Hiiiiii!'”

How is Braunwyn balancing a husband and a girlfriend?

Braunwyn appears to be happy with Kris, but several fans have criticized her as being selfish for remaining married to Sean while still having a girlfriend. She admitted during an Instagram live that if Sean fell in love with someone else, she would be heartbroken.

During an interview with Access Online’s Housewives Nightcap, Braunwyn clarified the dynamic between the three of them. She said, “We are not a throuple. I want to make that clear, it’s two separate relationships.”

She shared that Sean and Kris have met and hung out but admitted they haven’t spent too much time together. She said, “I’m not hiding either one from either person. They both know about each other. Everything is communicated and honest.”

In regard to how Sean felt about the whole thing, Braunwyn said, “Sean thinks she’s nice, and you know, [he’s] happy that I’m happy.”

While many have had a hard time understanding Braunwyn’s romantic situation, it looks like the three of them are navigating it in a way that allows them to continue to be happy and maintain their relationships.

Now that Kris and Sean have spent time together and Sean continues to be supportive, there’s a possibility that fans could see Kris during the next season of RHOC.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.