RHOBH’s Erika Jayne reveals where she stands with ex-husband Tom Girardi now

Erika Jayne was married to Tom Girardi for 21 years, but after they parted ways in 2020, questions remained about whether they were still in communication.

Of course, there were also questions about the timing of their split because Tom was caught up in many legal troubles.

Erika was heavily scrutinized for her actions, and even her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars wondered how much she knew about Tom breaking the law.

As you’re probably well aware by now, Tom was convicted on federal wire fraud charges and is currently in psychological testing before a decision is made about whether he will have to see out his sentence.

His defense claimed that the 85-year-old was unfit to stand trial last year before his conviction, but the judge seems to want this case to be resolved soon, likely because it’s dragged on for so long and has triggered a wealth of media attention.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Erika was quizzed about whether she still had ties to Tom and kept in contact.

“No, not at all,” she sighed, adding that it was a “sad ending.”

Erika has been dragged through the mud in recent years

Erika got a lot of backlash for being featured on RHOBH amid the unsavory accusations about her then-husband and the concerns that she had an involvement in his treachery.

On-screen, Erika became bitter and snapped at co-stars like Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais when they aired their thoughts on the situation.

However, the RHOBH star downsized after moving into a much smaller home and has been focused on rebuilding her life after spending over thirty years with Tom.

Throughout RHOBH Season 14, Erika has been calmer and more collected. While she hasn’t been fading into the background like some of her co-stars, it’s apparent that she has far less drama in her life.

A few years ago, that seemed impossible, given her fiery reactions to the other ladies, but it’s been fun watching a more subdued side to her as her co-stars get engulfed in the drama instead.

Erika is making significant strides in her life

Erika has also been caught in the middle of the feud between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards.

The three of them were close friends at one point, and now that Dorit and Kyle are yelling expletives at each other at every turn, she has to try to support both of her friends despite their differences.

Away from the show, it was recently announced that Erika would return to Broadway for a second chance at playing Roxie Hart in Chicago.

She’ll follow in the footsteps of Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix, who played the role last year.

What are your thoughts on Erika’s sentiments about her relationship with Tom?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.