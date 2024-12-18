RHOBH star Erika Jayne gets second chance at playing Roxie Hart on Broadway

Erika Jayne has made a complete turnaround over the past two years and now her life is back on track.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is attempting to rebuild her career and she’s picking up momentum.

Erika returns to Broadway as Roxie Hart, her second time playing the character.

The blond beauty first took on the starring role in the Chicago musical in the winter of 2020.

However, she was forced to end her run weeks earlier than expected due to the pandemic.

After that, Erika’s life turned upside down when she was caught in the crosshairs of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes.

She had to deal with their divorce, plus all the backlash and allegations that stemmed from her close affiliation with the now-disbarred attorney.

Now Erika is rebuilding her life and career and kicking off 2025 with a bang.

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne returns to Broadway for the second time as Roxie Hart

Erika Jayne shared the announcement on Instagram, posting the Playbill program with her photo on the cover.

“Beginning 2025 by stepping back onto Broadway as Roxie Hart feels like coming home,” the RHOBH star wrote. “This role holds a special place in my heart, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to bring her story to life once again ✨.”

“Performances run January 20th through February 9th—don’t miss it!

Get your tickets now! 🎟️,” Erika told her followers.

The show will be playing at the Ambassador Theatre and is scheduled to run for three weeks.

However, if it does as well as it did for another Bravo star, who knows what could happen?

Ariana Madix recently took on the role of Roxie Hart

Erika is in good company as this time last year Ariana Madix proudly announced her role as Roxie Hart.

The news came after the Pump Rules star was thrust into the spotlight after being cheated on by Tom Sandoval.

Ariana’s popularity has skyrocketed following the controversy. It led to many offers rolling in.

Playing Rosie Hart was a great move for the 39-year-old, as her “box-office-breaking” performance led to a return to the show plus additional performances.

The first show was scheduled for January to March but was brought back by popular demand and extended to April.

Ariana took on the role again in August and the show was scheduled to run from August 1 to 27.

However, Playbill announced the addition of more dates, with the Bravo star playing six additional performances through to September 1.

Ariana’s time on Broadway was a smashing success and we’re hoping the same for our girl Erika.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.