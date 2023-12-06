Ariana Madix is headed to Broadway with Chicago role after DWTS loss

Ariana Madix may not have taken home the mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars, but she’s still winning.

The Vanderpump Rules star will be in rehearsals for the next few weeks as she recently snagged a major role on Broadway.

She’ll be showcasing her acting chops as Roxie Hart in the famous musical Chicago, which debuts in 2024.

Ariana has been booked and busy ever since the world found out about the cheating scandal involving her best friend, Raquel Leviss, and her long-time boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

Tom and Raquel became public enemies number one and two after their six-month affair came to light, while Ariana instantly became America’s sweetheart.

She’s snagged some amazing endorsements since Scandavol broke, and she also got a chance to compete in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

The 38-year-old did very well in the competition, partly thanks to her partner Pasha Pashkov.

They made it to the finals, but Ariana and Pasha eventually lost out on winning the first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy — that honor went to Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is headed to Broadway as Roxie Hart

Ariana is not at home crying about her DWTS loss because she’s too busy celebrating her latest venture.

The Broadway Instagram page just announced that the Bravo star will take on the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago to kick off the new year.

The post, which was also shared on Ariana’s Instagram page reads, “Roxie Rules! Ariana Madix of VANDERPUMP RULES and recent DANCING WITH THE STARS finalist will make her Broadway debut January 29 in CHICAGO for 8 weeks only!”

Ariana is not the first Bravolebrity to take on the starring role in the hit Broadway musical.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne took on the role of Roxie Hart in 2020 but was forced to take her final bow weeks earlier than intended due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ariana is still pinching herself about the role as she happily exclaimed in the comment section of her Instagram post writing, “IS THIS REAL LIFE.”

Ariana Madix celebrates her new book, Single AF Cocktails

Her Broadway debut is not the only thing the Vanderpump Rules star is celebrating right now; she just had another major accomplishment.

Ariana’s new book, Single AF Cocktails was recently published, and she shared the happy news on Instagram.

“I can’t believe the day is finally here, and Single AF Cocktails is out in the world!” wrote Ariana. I couldn’t be more thrilled to share my story with you.

She also told her followers, “I’m so excited to hear what you think and what drinks you’ll be making (post and tag me!).”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.