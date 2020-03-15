Erika Jayne forced to end run as Roxie Hart in Chicago due to coronavirus scare

The coronavirus scare has forced RHOBH alum, Erika Jayne, to end her run as Roxie Hart in the Chicago musical.

The Pretty Mess singer had to take her final bow on March 12 – weeks earlier than intended.

This comes on the heels of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, and Broadway League President, Charlotte St. Martin’s recent update about the cancellation of all performances on Broadway until April 12.

This is just one of the efforts implemented to quell the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement said in part, “We are taking new actions to reduce the density of people across the state.”

Cuomo also said. “Starting Friday at 5 p.m., gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in NYS. Additionally, for facilities with an occupancy of 500 or fewer, we are reducing the legal capacity by 50%.

“For Broadway theaters in Manhattan, these rules will go into effect at 5 p.m. today. We have already spoken to the theaters about these new measures, and they agreed.”

Erika shares a heartfelt goodbye message on Instagram

After the news, the actress posted a photo of herself holding a bouquet of roses after one of her performances, along with her sentiments about the situation.

She thanked everyone who came to see her shows and noted that this is not the way she wanted the show to end.

In another post, the 48-year-old posted a photo from the Ambassador Theater as she looks at the row of empty seats.

She captioned the image, “Nothing stays…”

Jayne, whose real name is Erika Girardi got lots of support from fans and from her other Bravo stars, including her fellow RHOBH castmate, Lisa Rinna, who called her a “true star.”

The Bravo housewives have been supporting Erika

Lisa is not the only castmate to support Jayne during her stint as the aspiring nightclub singer in the award-winning musical.

All her RHOBH co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and the reported “new addition” to the cast, Sutton Stracke, showed their support by attending one of Jayne’s performances in January.

Erika expressed how touched she was by the women’s support in a series of Instagram posts.

In one post she captioned:

“There are a lot of things I could say about this moment, but these women showed up and made me feel so special,” she wrote on Instagram, making sure to note that Kyle was there “when the curtain came up” but was being seen by a doctor while the group pic was being taken.

“I cried like a baby tonight seeing you all at curtain call. I appreciate you all beyond words.”

The stunning blonde might be off of Broadway for now, but she’ll be back on our television screens very soon.

The new season of RHOBH premieres in a few weeks, and we can’t wait to see what Erika and the ladies have in store for us.