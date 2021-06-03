RHOBH: Why does Crystal Kung-Minkoff have a warrant for her arrest in Arizona?

Crystal Kung-Minkoff explains her arrest warrant. Pic credit:Bravo

Crystal Kung-Minkoff makes for a perfect Beverly Hills Housewife because she’s not holding anything back. With only three episodes into Season 11 of RHOBH, we already found out that Crystal once worked at an escort agency and was even propositioned to be a madame.

And the latest news is that she might very well be a wanted woman in Arizona –although the story behind it is far less scandalous than it seems.

The 38-year-old appeared on Teddi Tea Pod and dished about a recent game of “two truths and a lie” where she talked about working at an escort agency, being propositioned to be a madam, and getting arrested. Her castmates had a hard time guessing the lie in the mix, but the Asian beauty fessed up that she had never been arrested.

However, it seems her “lie” actually had a hint of truth to it as Crystal revealed to her friend and former Housewife Teddi Mellencamp during her podcast chat that there’s a warrant out for her arrest in Flagstaff, Arizona, but why and how?

Why is there a warrant out for Crystal Kung-Minkoff?

Fans were fascinated by Crystal’s admission about her arrest warrant and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was bombarded with memes following the revelation on Teddi’s podcast.

While they were hilarious, to say the least, the mom-of-two later took to Twitter to explain the story, which actually happened when Crystal was just 16-years old.

“Omg, you guys are hysterical. I’m loving all these memes about my warrant story. Unfortunately, the real story isn’t that exciting and it happened 22 years ago, but [I] love you’re all enjoying it,” wrote Crystal.

“I was at a graduation at Northern Arizona U and as I drove onto campus, the campus police said it wasn’t my turn to go thru the intersection at a 4-way stop and the officer got pissed. So instead of giving me a regular ticket I was cited for using my car as a weapon.”

Is Crystal Kung-Minkoff wanted in Arizona?

The newly minted Beverly Hills Housewife shared that when she returned home to Los Angeles, she received a citation in the mail and called the judge to explain the situation.

The judge asked if she planned to drive back to Arizona in the next six years, she said no.

“He replied it was such a hassle for you to come back to Arizona for a hearing to have it dismissed so instead just don’t come back! So there’s the story sorry it’s boring,” said Crystal.

You can also check out some of the hilarious memes below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.