RHOBH: Sutton Stracke takes on first acting gig in Syfy’s Chucky 

Sutton Stracke lands her first acting gig in Chucky. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is moving from the reality screen to the horror screen as she landed a role in Chucky Season 2. Sutton will be in familiar company; her friend, Jennifer Tilly, stars in the show.

Sutton is known for her wealth and emotional nature on RHOBH, but acting is a novel venture for the reality star.

Sutton shared the announcement in a social media post, where she expressed excitement at the opportunity and showed gratitude to Don Mancini.

Sutton Stracke lands acting gig in Syfy’s Chucky Season 2

Sutton Stracke will be trying out her acting chops in the new season of Chucky, which airs on the network SyFy.

Sutton made the announcement on her social media with a photo as she posed in a director’s chair with “Chucky” printed on the back.

Sutton wrote in the caption, “I’m not quite sure how to thank @realdonmancini for this opportunity! But. Thank you for allowing me into this amazing world. And getting to work with one of my besties @jennifertilly and see her incredible talent. #chuckytvseries #chucky.”

Sutton’s friend, Chucky star Jennifer Tilly, also shared the news.

Jennifer also teased Sutton’s arrival and wrote, “Verified Cat’s outta the bag: Very special episode of #chuckyseason2 coming up starring @realjoeypants, @megtillyauthor, @suttonstracke, @nappo.tony and @ginagershon.”

Sutton, who was married to American financier Thibeault Christian Stracke, was known on the charity and fashion circuits, but less so in the entertainment world. After she landed on Bravo, she became more well-known, especially amongst Housewives fans who watched her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sutton Stracke appears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sutton currently appears on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12. This is the second season that Sutton got the title of Housewife and the second season that she and fellow Season 11 newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff have been involved in drama.

During Sutton’s first season, she and Crystal fought over not seeing race, which spilled into Crystal saying she felt violated by Sutton. The alleged violation came after Sutton mistakenly entered Crystal’s room when Crystal was naked. Crystal revealed to the other ladies that this was a violation, a word they felt was too strong for the situation.

This year, Crystal alluded to a “dark” comment made by Sutton during the “I don’t see color” argument. The ladies have argued about the use of the word “dark” and attempted to learn what comment Crystal had referred to with her ambiguous statement.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.