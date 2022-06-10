RHOBH: Sutton Stracke dishes on recent lunch with Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais 

Sutton Stracke dishes on Garcelle and Denise reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The reunion between Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Denise Richards made headlines as the three have been series favorites at one point or another during their appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But many people wondered what the three-spoke about on their infamous girls’ day. The ladies got along in front of cameras and finally reunited for the first time in nearly two years, without Bravo cameras filming.

Thanks to smooth-talking Southern Belle Sutton Stracke, we finally know what the ladies discussed during their reunion. The three appeared together on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which was Garcelle and Sutton’s first season and Denise’s last.

Sutton Stracke dishes on conversation between her, Garcelle, and Denise

Sutton spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, where the other Bravo ladies were also present. Sutton answered the question that everyone has been dying to know the answer to. What did she, Garcelle, and Denise discuss?

Sutton revealed, “It’s so funny. I think everybody is dying to know and unfortunately, we talked about our children and [were] just catching up.”

During Season 11 of RHOBH, Garcelle mentioned that she had been texting Denise, and a disappointed Sutton shared that Denise hadn’t returned her texts.

Sutton confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she had not seen or spoken with Denise since the reunion two years ago. She said, “I had not seen Denise since our reunion show, so it was really nice to see her and kind of catch up with family stuff. Truly.”

Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Denise Richards reunite

Last week, Garcelle, Sutton, and Denise Richards reunited and posted pictures of their lunch on social media. Paparazzi caught the trio, partially because they were at a paparazzi haven called The Ivy.

The ladies shopped and ate and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

Garcelle wrote in the caption, “Ladies who lunch.”

Denise and Garcelle had been friends for more than a decade before appearing together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As for Sutton, she joined the show during Season 10 but quickly became friends with Garcelle, who was another newcomer. Sutton hadn’t seen Denise since the Season 10 reunion, and Sutton said on Season 10 that the two had not spoken.

It seems that all is well between the three fan favorites, and viewers hope they will catch up more often.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.