RHOBH: Sutton Stracke shades the Fox Five Force, Kyle Richards claps back

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is throwing shade at castmate Sutton Stracke after her latest interview.

Sutton has gotten herself into a lot of hot water since the season began and last week she got tons of backlash from fans for an altercation she had with newbie Crystal Minkoff.

She later apologized and during an interview and explained that her mind was in a totally different place during the Lake Tahoe trip.

However, it’s something else that Sutton said during her Access Hollywood interview that just made her co-star Kyle clap right back.

Sutton Stracke throws shades at the Fox Force Five

During her chat with the media outlet, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked about a recent outing that the Fox Force Five posted on social media.

If you don’t know by now the group consists of past and present diamond holders to include Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and former RHOBH cast member Teddi Mellencamp.

The women got together recently for a girls’ night out and posted a series of photos from the fun night.

Kyle shared a photo with their fingers all crossed together, while Lisa Rinna shared a selfie of the group and wrote “Grateful, Buzzed and Happy. 🍸🍸🍸ok fine…drunk,” and she added a fox emoji at the end.

Noticeably absent from the girls’ night, which supposedly took place in L.A., were Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Sutton talked about the outing during her interview and it’s clear she wasn’t pleased about being excluded.

When asked what Fox Force Five means the RHOBH star retorted, “It means Sutton’s not invited and Garcelle’s not invited, that’s what it means. It means Sutton, Garcelle, and Denise [Richards] aren’t invited that’s what Foxy Five means.”

When the interviewer suggested that Garcelle and Sutton get their own group name, the 49-year-old responded, “No, we don’t play like that. We don’t play in the sandbox. We grew up and went to college and got diplomas.”

Kyle Richards claps back at Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards caught wind of Sutton’s comment after it was reposted by Instagram user @allabouttrh.

Of course, the brunette beauty had a response to the hoopla about leaving castmates Sutton and Garcelle out of their recent night out. If you expected an apology from Kyle, think again.

She caught Sutton’s shade and threw some right back.

“I don’t recall being invited when she and Garcelle had dinner…multiple times,” wrote Kyle in the comment section of the post. “Not everyone is invited to every single thing. Diploma or no diploma.”

Do you think the Fox Five Force should apologize for excluding their castmates from their girls’ night out?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.