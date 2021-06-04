Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

RHOBH:Sutton Stracke says behavior on the Lake Tahoe trip was a ‘low point for me in the show’


RHOBH star dishes on low moment during Lake Tahoe trip
Sutton Stracke is not proud of her behavior on Lake Tahoe trip. Pic c

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has been getting heat for her behavior on the show and now she’s dishing about the low moment.

In true reality TV fashion, they often say a cast member’s second season is the worst and Sutton is experiencing that first hand. Last season the newbie gained a legion of fans during her stint as a friend of the show and viewers urged Bravo to make her a full-time Housewife.

Viewers got their wish, but Sutton is now finding out just how fickle fans can be and that having a diamond comes with great responsibility.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Sutton Stracke says she’s not in a good space

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a recent guest on Housewives Nightcap and the conversation quickly turned to the tense episode that recently played out.

monsterscriticsreality

810 1,723

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is one proud papa! 😍 Since the birth of his and wife, Brittany ...

View

Jun 4

0 3
Open
Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is one proud papa! 😍 Since the birth of his and wife, Brittany Cartwright’s son, the new dad hasn’t been able to stop gushing about baby Cruz – and for a good reason, he’s adorable!⁠ ⁠ And it seems others are aware of Cruz’s adorable demeanor as well. Jax recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of his little boy and revealed that Cruz has just starred in a commercial shoot!⁠ 💫 ⁠ See adorable Baby Cruz and catch up on what Jax wants to focus on next at our #linkinbio! ⁠⭐️ ⁠ (📸: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram)⁠ -----------------⁠ #vanderpumprules #brittanycartwright #jaxtaylor #newbaby #adorable #commercialshoot #babycruz #babyboy #firstchild #newparents #realitytv #realitytvcouples #lisavanderpump #sur #pumprules #bravo #bravotv #babyboy #dadlife #stylishdad #VPR #bravoholics #bravotv #bravoaddict #jaxandbrittany #brittanyandjax #vanderpump #explorepage #tv

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is one proud papa! 😍 Since the birth of his and wife, Brittany Cartwright’s son, the new dad hasn’t been able to stop gushing about baby Cruz – and for a good reason, he’s adorable!⁠

And it seems others are aware of Cruz’s adorable demeanor as well. Jax recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of his little boy and revealed that Cruz has just starred in a commercial shoot!⁠ 💫

See adorable Baby Cruz and catch up on what Jax wants to focus on next at our #linkinbio! ⁠⭐️

(📸: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram)⁠
-----------------⁠
#vanderpumprules #brittanycartwright #jaxtaylor #newbaby #adorable #commercialshoot #babycruz #babyboy #firstchild #newparents #realitytv #realitytvcouples #lisavanderpump #sur #pumprules #bravo #bravotv #babyboy #dadlife #stylishdad #VPR #bravoholics #bravotv #bravoaddict #jaxandbrittany #brittanyandjax #vanderpump #explorepage #tv ...

0 3

Sutton got tons of backlash for her dismissal of Crystal Kung-Minkoff, who tried to broach a conversation about race. Soon after the episode aired the new diamond holder issued an apology on social media to Crystal. Her castmate accepted the apology but in the next episode, Sutton didn’t quite redeem herself as another meltdown led to more fan criticism.

However, the RHOBH star recently explained her behavior on the Lake Tahoe trip and admitted that rewatching the episode has brought her back to a bad place.

“I gotta say that weekend in Tahoe was not fun for me, I hated every minute,” confessed Sutton. “And so watching it back I’m like ‘oh I get to revisit this minute by minute again.’ So you know I’m not in a good space yet again. But what the show does is you get to learn from mistakes and that’s what I love about it…I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t grow from it.”

Sutton Stracke talks low point on the show

We’re only three episodes into the new season so the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has plenty of time to redeem herself. But during her interview, she admitted that what we’ve seen so far certainly counts as a low moment.

It’s a low point for me in the show and I can only go up from there,” remarked the 50-year-old. “So you gotta stick through it and the viewers have to stick through it with me. But I know what’s to come so that’s what I’m looking forward to getting through it…cause it’s gonna get better.”

Sutton made it known that she doesn’t have an agenda going into the show, nor does she strategize her actions. “I’m just there to experience things so I experienced things and I learned things and I came out a little different,” noted the Beverly Hills Housewife.

“Rewatching is hard but I have my lessons and I moved on and got stronger and that’s what you take from it,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x