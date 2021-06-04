RHOBH:Sutton Stracke says behavior on the Lake Tahoe trip was a ‘low point for me in the show’

Sutton Stracke is not proud of her behavior on Lake Tahoe trip. Pic c

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has been getting heat for her behavior on the show and now she’s dishing about the low moment.

In true reality TV fashion, they often say a cast member’s second season is the worst and Sutton is experiencing that first hand. Last season the newbie gained a legion of fans during her stint as a friend of the show and viewers urged Bravo to make her a full-time Housewife.

Viewers got their wish, but Sutton is now finding out just how fickle fans can be and that having a diamond comes with great responsibility.

Sutton Stracke says she’s not in a good space

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a recent guest on Housewives Nightcap and the conversation quickly turned to the tense episode that recently played out.

Sutton got tons of backlash for her dismissal of Crystal Kung-Minkoff, who tried to broach a conversation about race. Soon after the episode aired the new diamond holder issued an apology on social media to Crystal. Her castmate accepted the apology but in the next episode, Sutton didn’t quite redeem herself as another meltdown led to more fan criticism.

However, the RHOBH star recently explained her behavior on the Lake Tahoe trip and admitted that rewatching the episode has brought her back to a bad place.

“I gotta say that weekend in Tahoe was not fun for me, I hated every minute,” confessed Sutton. “And so watching it back I’m like ‘oh I get to revisit this minute by minute again.’ So you know I’m not in a good space yet again. But what the show does is you get to learn from mistakes and that’s what I love about it…I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t grow from it.”

Sutton Stracke talks low point on the show

We’re only three episodes into the new season so the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has plenty of time to redeem herself. But during her interview, she admitted that what we’ve seen so far certainly counts as a low moment.

“It’s a low point for me in the show and I can only go up from there,” remarked the 50-year-old. “So you gotta stick through it and the viewers have to stick through it with me. But I know what’s to come so that’s what I’m looking forward to getting through it…cause it’s gonna get better.”

Sutton made it known that she doesn’t have an agenda going into the show, nor does she strategize her actions. “I’m just there to experience things so I experienced things and I learned things and I came out a little different,” noted the Beverly Hills Housewife.

“Rewatching is hard but I have my lessons and I moved on and got stronger and that’s what you take from it,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.