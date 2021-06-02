RHOBH spoiler: Sutton Stracke breaks down as Crystal Minkoff calls her a ‘ridiculous human being’

Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stracke face off in latest episode Pic credit:Bravo

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff’s turbulent relationship will continue to play out in tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The two women had an impassioned conversation during their first night in Lake Tahoe and Sutton got a lot of backlash after their chat.

Crystal attempted to discuss race but was instantly shut down by the Southern Belle and that did not sit well with viewers. After the episode aired the newly minted diamond holder took to social media to issue an apology to her castmate, but things between them are about to get worse.

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff have another argument

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars will continue their Lake Tahoe trip in tonight’s episode and Crystal and Sutton will clash once again.

After what appears to be a fun night out at dinner, the women return to their fabulous cabin by the lake and things suddenly take an unexpected turn.

It’s not clear what transpired between Sutton and Crystal during the car ride back to the house, but once they arrived, things kicked off between them.

“You’re a ridiculous human being, I’m sorry,” Crystal said to Sutton. “Jesus, It’s exhausting.”

“Being told that I was a ridiculous person wasn’t the nicest thing,” retorted Sutton as the other women looked on in discomfort.

“I’m sorry,” replied Crystal as her costar remained mum. “Move on, I said I’m sorry,” added the brunette beauty.

Is Crystal Minkoff being tough on Sutton Stracke?

The other Beverly Hills housewives remained quiet as Sutton and Crystal went at it, but Sutton’s friend Garcelle soon gave her take on the situation.

“Crystal’s being a little tough on Sutton, but Sutton and I didn’t hit it off right away either,” confessed Garcelle. “I think sometimes people just rub you the wrong way. For them right now, their energy is not vibing.”

And Sutton definitely rubbed the newbie the wrong way because, after their confrontation, the mom-of-two had a lot more to say about her.

“Sutton is just proving to me that’s she’s the kind of person I thought she was last night. You cannot rationalize with irrational people,” said the 35-year-old in her confessional.

Meanwhile, Sutton broke down in tears much to the surprise of her castmates after Crystal left and went to her room.

“Y’all come on, I can’t do this, I really can’t. I gotta go to bed,” said the RHOBH star tearfully as Kyle chimed in, “I’m telling you right now as your friend you’re being overly sensitive.”

The full scene will play out when Episode 3 airs tonight.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.