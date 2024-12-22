RHOBH star Sutton Stracke is cashing in on her viral Name ‘Em moment

Sutton Stracke is cashing in on her memorable one-liner, “Name ’em,” with merchandise displaying the funny catchphrase.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the news with her followers, modeling one of the pieces with the words displayed on the back.

Sutton capitalized on her viral moment much faster than fellow Housewife Melissa Gorga, who waited over a decade to debut her sprinkle cookie brand.

It’s hard to forget the viral moment between the 53-year-old and her castmate Kyle Richards from Season 13 during a heated conversation between the two friends.

At one point, Kyle accused Sutton of losing her “s**t in ridiculous circumstances.” That’s when the Southern Belle asked Kyle to “Name ’em.”

However, she didn’t just say it once; she said it several times.

The argument frustrated Kyle, but RHOBH viewers were amused and the clip has since gone viral on social media.

Sutton Stracke wants everyone to Name ‘Em as she debuted her new merch, which includes t-shirts, caps, and hoodies with her favorite slogan.

She posted a photo in a black t-shirt with the catchphrase displayed seven times on the back, representing the number of times she said those words to Kyle.

“Our #nameem fashion merch made in Houston with excess inventory is not only cute but part of the solution to keep fashion out of the landfills 😽💗🙌🏻,” she announced in the post.

Sutton has every right to make this bold business move since the phrase has garnered the attention of so many people.

In a feature on the RHOBH star, Women’s Wear Daily noted that videos using Sutton’s audio on TikTok have garnered over 148.5 million views.

Here’s why the RHOBH is proud of her new merch

Whispers that The Sutton Concept was closing were untrue – the RHOBH star was expanding her brand.

Sutton shared more details with WWD about her latest venture, noting that the pieces are included in her circular fashion brand, Sutton Green Label, which focuses on “sustainability and reducing environmental impact.”

“We have some new Name ‘Em pieces that we have designed and made in Houston,” shared Sutton.

“We have really fun pieces that I think everybody will like, and I’m really proud that it’s also a part of the circular fashion world,” she added.

While known for rocking couture, the new merch is surprisingly affordable. The Name ‘Em pieces range from $35 for a trucker hat to $55 for a hoodie.

Meanwhile (in case you need a laugh), check out Sutton’s Name ‘Em faceoff with Kyle below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.