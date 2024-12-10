Melissa Gorga called ‘thirsty’ and ‘desperate’ as she debuts sprinkle cookie brand

Melissa Gorga is cashing in on her viral sprinkle cookie moment from Season 3, but she’s getting a lot of blowback about it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been teasing something sweet for quite some time, and she finally revealed the big project she’s been working on.

Melissa now has a sprinkle cookie brand and debuted it in time for the holiday season.

However, people are sounding off online, with some calling her “desperate” and “thirsty” for the savvy business move.

It’s hard to forget the hilarious moment between her and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, during a family Christmas dinner years ago.

The brunette beauty made the mistake of bringing a tray of sprinkle cookies, and Teresa was outraged.

The OG later admitted that she tossed them in the trash, and that clip has become a viral moment from the show.

Meanwhile, Teresa also capitalized on the sprinkle cookie moment in 2023, baking a batch of Italian sprinkle cookies for her YouTube channel.

Now, it’s Melissa’s turn.

Melissa Gorga cashes in on her RHONJ sprinkle cookie moment

Now that RHONJ is at risk of being rebooted, Melissa is expanding her business ventures, and she shared the big news on Instagram.

“Introducing Sprinkle by MG!✨,” she captioned the post. “My passion for sprinkle cookies is finally available for you!”

“With @sprinklebymg The ultimate sprinkle butter cookie that’s as chic as it is delicious! Trust me… you will NOT want to throw these in the garbage 😉,” added the RHONJ star.

The responses to Melissa’s Instagram post were overwhelmingly positive.

However, over on X, it was a much different story.

RHONJ critics call Melissa ‘thirsty’ and desperate’

Someone posted about Melissa’s sprinkle cookie endeavor on X, and the messages were savage.

“This would’ve ate like 12 years ago; now it’s just thirsty,” claimed a commenter.

“Pathetic, thirsty little wannabe. Everything with her is always about Teresa,” said someone else.

An X user exclaimed, “I used to like her but in later seasons she just didn’t work for the show and this is screaming desperate. She had so many opportunities to have product lines through the show. She should have done this her first season…”

Pic credit: @trulyderani/@MithiMirchi10/@popbased4/X

“She’s actually dehydrated at this point from all the thirst,” wrote a commenter. “I simply cannot…. She wasn’t even in the scene that the sprinkle cookies were talked about. #RHONJ.”

She’s actually dehydrated at this point from all the thirst. I simply cannot. And Joe’s comment? She didn’t make these, just like the ShopRite ones that went in the garbage. She wasn’t even in the scene that the sprinkle cookies were talked about. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/Ay4cfTlId4 — BravoBadGirl (@BravoBadGirl) December 10, 2024

“This would have been cute gag if it was released in 2012, but melissa gorga is just a flop of a housewife and desperate. Keep in mind, this is Teresa’s joke that she still clings to for relevancy. #RHONJ,” one viewer reasoned.

This would have been cute gag if it was released in 2012, but melissa gorga is just a flop of a housewife and desperate. Keep in mind, this is teresa’s joke that she still clings to for relevancy. #RHONJ https://t.co/xt78x4diu3 pic.twitter.com/ZBuQRCeOrc — heebie jeebies (@isbyeathreat) December 10, 2024

What do you think of Melissa’s latest venture: savvy or desperate?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.