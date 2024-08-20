RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke addresses speculation her store is closing: ‘I hear those streets are talking’

Sutton Stracke is setting the record straight about the fate of her Beverly Hills store.

Fans sounded the alarm over her Sutton concept boutique over the weekend when rumors spread that a for-lease sign had been placed outside.

Sutton, who recently wrapped filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, took to Instagram to silence the naysayers.

However, the post is more like a riddle because she discusses many things without providing many facts.

She did a pretty good job if she wanted to confuse her fans.

“I hear those streets are talking about my store,” she started, adding:

“If you want the real tea, just as the pot.”

“Good things are coming,” she promised while saying she enjoys West Hollywood.

The reality TV star then tagged many of her brands and stated they “are only getting better.”

Sutton claims her brands will get better and better

Since joining the cast of the long-running Bravo series during Season 10, Sutton has proven to talk herself into many awkward situations.

We’re just spitballing here, but it sounds like Sutton is looking to expand her brands to a bigger location or to go exclusively online.

Her time on the show has proven there is interest in her store, indicating the products she sells are coveted.

We have no idea how well the store performs, but when RHOBH Season 14 debuts this fall, we may gain some insight into the store’s future.

Often, cast members are expected to keep certain aspects of their lives secret until they appear on screen.

Perhaps a storyline will involve her future career aspirations because it’s unclear what she plans to do now.

Who is returning for RHOBH Season 14?

Sutton is returning alongside Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John for the new season.

Kathy Hilton is returning as a friend, while Chucky and Family Guy alum Jennifer Tilly will also have a bigger presence after some cameos.

There have been some leaks about drama during filming, including footage of Sutton yelling at Kyle during an event.

Despite having a strong bond the first couple of seasons on the show together, their dynamic shifted in Season 12, and they have never been able to recover.

They do like to put on a united front in interviews, but watching the show, arguments tend to pop up out of nowhere and drive a wedge between them for some time.

This season, there’s a good chance Sutton will not be at the center of the drama because Kyle and Dorit’s separations from their spouses are expected to make up the bulk of the drama.

We may see Sutton on-screen before RHOBH Season 14 premieres. Her name keeps appearing on the rumored cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres in fall 2024 on Bravo. You can Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.