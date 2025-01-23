RHOBH star Erika Jayne claps back at Dorit Kemsley’s criticism

Dorit Kemsley had a spicy moment on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and this time, it was directed at Erika Jayne.

Erika tries to balance her friendship with Dorit and Kyle Richards as their feud rages.

However, Dorit is less than thrilled that she continues to defend Kyle, unlike the rest of the cast.

The Beverly Beach founder recently claimed that Erika won’t speak out against the OG because she is afraid.

Meanwhile, Erika had a firm response for Dorit after her bold confessional.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Roxie Hart actress affirmed that she’s not afraid of anyone on the RHOBH cast, and from what we’ve seen from Erika over the years, we believe her.

Erika Jayne responds to claim that she’s afraid of Kyle Richards

Erika is between a rock and a hard place while navigating these unfortunate events between Kyle and Dorit.

She might be fully Team Kyle if Dorit continues to make comments like these.

Erika spoke with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap and was asked about Dorit’s accusing that she was “afraid of Kyle.”

“Well, there’s one thing I’m afraid of; it ain’t anybody on that cast, okay? I’ll just tell you that!” retorted the blonde beauty, who reasoned that she defends both women.

“That’s okay; she can have that criticism, so what,” Erika continued. “I defend Dorit; I defend Kyle… I do what I feel is right. If someone doesn’t like it. Let them feel that way.”

Meanwhile, Erika finally shared her opinion on the texting saga between Kyle and Dorit’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

The other women have been vocal about Kyle being wrong, but much to Dorit’s dismay, Erika has remained silent until now.

“I think it’s not a good policy… for me, when a couple separates, I think it’s best to hands off and you gotta go with the girl ’cause that was your friend first,” shared Erika.

However, the 53-year-old blasted her castmates for insinuating that the messages between Kyle and PK were inappropriate.

“Do I think there was anything inappropriate in that text? No, I do not,” she added.

Dorit speaks out on the RHOBH After Show

In her recent confessional, Dorit accused Erika of being scared of Kyle, but she had more to say on the RHOBH After Show.

In one scene, she tried to convince Erika that Kyle and PK’s conversations were more than just funny memes.

The Pretty Mess singer refused to believe that, noting that she needed proof.

“Erika chose to believe what Kyle was saying. It’s too hard for her not to because she will think differently of Kyle,” reasoned Dorit.

Check out Erika Jayne’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.