RHOBH star Erika Jayne and Denise Richards end feud on new Bravo show

Erika Jayne and Denise Richards ended their years-long feud, and it was long overdue.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made a cameo on the actress’ new show and finally squashed their beef.

The network has been teasing Erika’s appearance on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which premiered on March 4.

In Episode 3, the Pretty Mess singer finally made her debut.

It’s hard to forget their last interaction in Season 13, where things took a nasty turn between the two women.

Erika made a hurtful remark by mentioning Denise’s daughter, Sami Sheen, and her involvement with a well-known adult website.

After that, the mom of three swore she was done with Erika for good, but her feelings have changed.

Erika had a sitdown with Denise and this time they refrained from hurling insults at each other.

The duo did, however, revisit how their feud started in Season 10, when Denise chastised the women for having an adult conversation within earshot of her kids and their friends.

“I felt very judged because we were all talking about sex, but… I was the one that got called out,” Erika told Denise during their meetup. “You can see I’m totally embarrassed at the time; I’m like, ‘Oh, my god.’”

However, Denise reassured the RHOBH star that she was “not upset” about it and that she liked Erika when they first met.

“I like you so much and it really hurt my feelings that there was a shift in the dynamic of our connection,” confessed the actress.

Denise left the show after the incident in Season 10 but has made a few cameos on the show since then.

She made amends with the other women but things were still tense with Erika.

“I would prefer to leave all of that [behind],” said Erika during their sitdown. “That’s all in the past and I would much rather be here now with you.”

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things premiered on Bravo

Denise has no intention of returning to RHOBH because she now has a family show on the network.

We have been gaining insight into the actress’s chaotic life with her husband, Aaron Phypers.

Denise’s kids Sami Sheen 21, and Lola Sheen 19, who she shares with actor Charlie Sheen, also star on the show along with her youngest, 13-year-old Eloise Richards.

The reality series also has some of Denise’s Hollywood friends, such as Tori Spelling, who was featured in Episode 2.

In the last episode, we saw Charlie’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller. However, Denise’s controversial ex-husband has not yet made a cameo.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.