Denise Richards open to RHOBH return — Where does she stand with Erika Jayne?

Denise Richards may have had one of the worst comebacks in Real Housewives history, but the former star isn’t ruling out another return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards held a diamond on the show for two seasons from 2019-20 and staged a shocking return last year in a guest role, where she went head-to-head with former nemesis Erika Jayne.

While Richards’ beef with Jayne divided viewers, her return to the series didn’t win her any new fans, with some even labeling her a “hot mess.”

Richards showed up with former star Camille Grammer as they attended Kyle Richards’ weed dinner.

The actress had an issue with Jayne stemming from her time on the show as a full-time cast member, but it was evident Jayne had no clue why Richards was singling her out at the dinner.

The pair indulged in a war of words, and Richards returned a couple of episodes later to take another shot at arguing with Jayne. Jayne seems to have won 2-0 because we still question why it happened months after those episodes aired.

Denise Richards claims to have nothing against Erika Jayne

In an interview with People, the Bold and the Beautiful star admitted she is open to being back on the show.

“I have nothing against her at all,” Richards expressed of Jayne.

“We’ll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season.”

Producers would have probably been interested in bringing Richards back had there still been unresolved tension between her and Jayne.

Richards does have connections with many of the current cast members, including Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, so she definitely has a reason to return.

Sadly, given that her most recent return didn’t yield much closure and raised many questions about Richards’ personal life, it’s hard to imagine producers being interested in bringing her back so soon.

It’s doubtful Denise is high up on any wish list for a return

It’s possible she could pop up here and there, similarly to Kathy Hilton, but for now, it doesn’t seem like she would be high on the wish list.

With Annemarie Wiley fired and Eileen Davidson possibly returning, we should have much more clarity on whether Richards’ return is possible on RHOBH Season 14 very soon.

Possibly going in her favor is the recent announcement that RHOBH Season 13 averaged over four million viewers per episode, one of the strongest Real Housewives performances in years.

Filming is expected to begin in April, so spoilers could start arriving soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024 on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are now streaming on Peacock.