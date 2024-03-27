Why was Annemarie Wiley fired from RHOBH?

Annemarie Wiley’s firing from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn’t come as much of a surprise.

What was shown of her on-screen didn’t win her many fans, but there were plenty of rumors as RHOBH Season 13 was airing that storylines were left on the cutting room floor.

Yes, reality TV is heavily edited. That isn’t new information, but the 41-year-old was shown on-screen to have an unhealthy obsession with Sutton Stracke’s esophagus.

Beyond that, people didn’t get to see who she truly was, and the Daily Mail reports that was intentional because many of the scenes removed from the narrative involved the cast clashing with Wiley due to her political views.

The outlet reports that her fellow Bravolebrities were “disgusted by her support of Donald Trump.”

In an attempt to keep politics away from the show, producers allegedly cut all the footage of the stars speaking about their political views.

Annemarie Wiley’s political views allegedly put her on the outs with co-stars

“Garcelle Beauvais expressed her disgust that Annemarie was a fan of political conspiracy theorist Candace Owens and said it told her all that she needed to know about Annemarie,” a source told the outlet.

The alleged scenes were omitted so that the show didn’t follow a similar trajectory to The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13, which Bravo rebooted after cast conflicts got so intense that a reunion didn’t even get filmed.

Wiley, who caught heat for allegedly misrepresenting her profession, was also seen to be at odds with Crystal Kung Minkoff, with the pair indulging in countless arguments throughout the season.

However, the tipster tells Daily Mail that the real reason the two women were divided “came down to politics.”

“The Chinese-American openly struggled to understand why a woman of color would be aligned with Trump, who has made racist comments about various nationalities and colors,” the source elaborated.

The cast believed producers wouldn’t allow the real Wiley to be shown

Furthermore, it seems like the rest of the cast felt that producers unwillingness to show the real Wiley to the audience meant there was no need to keep her on the show.

Wiley confirmed earlier this month that her time as a cast member on the wildly popular reality series had come to a close after less than a season.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills,” she wrote.

“To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement.”

Wiley didn’t get the best response from fans during her time on the show, but it seemed like she might get another shot.

Now, Wiley joins the ranks of one-and-done RHOBH housewives alongside the likes of Diana Jenkins.

Cast changes are on the way for RHOBH

While a shakeup is expected as we head into next season, it seems like the majority of the remaining women could be returning.

It was recently reported that Eileen Davidson could be gearing up for a comeback.

There will also be at least one new face unless producers decide to bring someone else back because, let’s face it, the recent new casting additions haven’t been performing as well as expected.

Filming is expected to begin next month, so we should have more clarity on what RHOBH Season 14 might look like.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024. Seasons 1-13 can now be streamed on Peacock.