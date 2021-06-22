Brandi Glanville quipped that she and ex-Eddie Cibrian’s current wife Lee Ann Rimes are now like “sister wives.” Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville admitted during a new interview that she has put the past and any bad feelings toward ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s current wife, singer Lee Ann Rimes, in the past.

She opened up about how they now get along so well, they are like “sister wives.”

Brandi and Eddie are the parents of two sons Mason, 18, and Jake, 14. They split more than a decade ago, following his affair with Lee Ann. During that time, the singer was wed to Dean Sheremet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In 2011, following Lee Ann and Eddie’s respective divorces, they tied the knot.

While their relationship was contentious for many years due to hard feelings on Brandi’s part for Eddie breaking up their family after having an affair with Lee Ann, the women are now in a good place.

She explained that the couple are good people who are very protective of the kids in an interview for the podcast Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

Brandi has put the past behind her

After years of bad blood, particularly in the press, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lee Ann and Eddie have since united and moved forward in the best interests of their own personal well-being and most of all, that of the children.

“The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well. We really do. I think we’ve both grown up quite a bit. We both love Eddie’s parents. We both love the kids,” Brandi explained.

“Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we’re married and we’re not… We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie,” she joked.

The trio have become a united front

As parents first, the trio became a united front when it came to the best interests of the children, whom Lee Ann helps to parent.

“I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy,” Brandi explained. “They’re giddy little creatures.”

The couple shares major milestones together, including birthdays and holidays.

“Usually we spend the holidays together, like Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, but I’ve never been invited to Eddie’s birthday, because why would you want your ex-wife at your f**king birthday? I mean, there’s no point,” she joked. “But then yesterday, I got invited to his birthday… by LeAnn. And then my son actually said, ‘Well, dad didn’t invite you for sure.'”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.