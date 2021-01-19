Brandi Glanville says she didn’t want to go public with Denise Richards affair on RHOBH, blames Kim Richards

Brandi Glanville and Denise Richard’s alleged affair was the rumor heard around the world, and took over an entire season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It led to Denise Housewife quitting the show for good and also caused the dismantling of some longtime friendships.

It seems the domino effect of the Brandi Glanville versus Denise Richards affair rumor is still going strong.

One more friendship may bite the dust if it hasn’t already.

This time it’s the close bond between Brandi and Kim Richards that seems to be crumbling.

The drama may get worse once Kim finds out that Glanville is blaming her for the rumor being revealed on the show.

Brandi says Kim made her do it

During a chat on the Let’s Get Raw with Rorey podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about the scandal that rocked the 90210.

According to Brandi, she did not want to talk about her alleged affair with Denise but was prompted to do so by her friend Kim Richards.

“I drunkenly told Kim Richards,” admitted the mom-of-two. “Which once you tell one person in this realm, you gotta say it. Because otherwise, Kim was gonna repeat it, and not the right way.”

She continued, “And then Kim’s like, ‘You gotta tell people.’ And I really was on the fence. I didn’t want to, and I felt like Denise was being an ‘A**hole.”

So the RHOBH alum shared that the night in question the women were at Kyle Richard’s home while RHOBH cameras were rolling.

However, Kim started the conversation by saying that Denise “did something to Brandi” and then it all just came pouring out.

Brandi says she did not do it to be on RHOBH

During her lengthy podcast chat, the reality TV star cleared up some misconceptions being touted by RHOBH fans about why she decided to call out Denise.

Viewers have said that Brandi simply wanted a storyline so that she could be back on the show.

“Everyone’s like ‘you did it to get back on the show.’ Well if that was the case I would have done it the season before,” remarked the 48-year-old.

She added, “And I didn’t tell the show, They called me and said ‘hey do you wanna come shoot? nothing’s happening.’They didn’t know about it. The show hired me back, I didn’t say hey I’ve got this tidbit for you.'”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.