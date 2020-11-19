Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville blames Denise Richard’s publicity team for the rumors stating that she and Kim Richards had a threesome.

Brandi tweeted a message to Denise’s PR to ask them to stop feeding “untruths to blogs” and explains that she a Kim never were involved in a threesome.

“Dear whoever represents @DeniseRichards for PR & continues to feed untruths to blogs,” she tweets. “I have NEVER had a threesome with @KimRichards11 -She is one of my best friends & that’s it. This is hurting our friendship please STOP!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many fans are calling Brandi a hypocrite since she is the one who instigated the rumors that she and Denise had an affair.

“You didn’t care when you published about you and Denise who you were hurting brandi? What’s different?” one user asked.

“The truth and a lie!” Brandi swiftly replied.

Other fans side with Brandi and claim that Denise made up the story to get revenge after Brandi exposed their alleged affair.

“Clearly Denise is on her revenge mission and coming up with any old story to take the heat off the fact SHE cheated on her husband and stuffed up a friendship as well. Team Brandi,” one fan writes.

How the rumors about Brandi and Kim surfaced

Denise insinuated that Brandi has hooked up with other women from RHOBH other than her on Season 10. Ever since, then fans have been wondering whom Denise was referring to.

A source disclosed who those cast members are to Zack Peters from the podcast #NoFilter.

“It was actually none other than Kim Richards who Denise was referring to,” the source shared. “Brandi hooked up with Kim Richards and there was apparently a threesome that went down between the three of them.”

Brandi has denied the rumors numerous times.

How the drama between Brandi and Denise started

Brandi told some of the other RHOBH women that she and Denise had hooked up. She admitted that they went all the way and that Denise asked Brandi not to tell her husband Aaron Phypers.

Denise vehemently denied the rumors and claimed that she barely ever spoke to Brandi. When the cast confronted Brandi again, she showed them text exchanges between her and Denise.

Many of the women including Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna chose to believe Brandi over Denise.

The rumors eventually led to Denise leaving the show and handing out cease and desist letters to cast and crew members.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.