RHOBH: Sheree Zampino speaks on claims she got bitten by a rat at Lisa Rinna’s home

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sheree Zampino is already in the middle of cast controversy and she hasn’t even made her debut yet.

Rumors have been swirling that Will Smith’s ex-wife was bitten by a rodent while attending an event at Lisa Rinna’s home and she has finally issued a response.

Sheree appeared to be doing just fine in a video she recently posted on social media and yes she addressed the alleged rodent bite that had viewers in a flurry all week.

Lisa has already issued her own shady response to the supposed rodent problems at her home after viewers quickly jumped into the conversation with some believing it to be true.

However, now Sheree is putting it all to rest!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has not yet appeared on the show this season, but already she’s having to clear up rumors. However, she had no problem putting this one to rest by speaking on the topic in a recent video.

The 54-year-old was out to lunch with two of her friends and they too wanted to know about the rat rumors too, so Sheree cleared things up for everyone.

Interestingly though, her friends heard another variation of the story which was that Sheree sat on a rat at Lisa Rinna’s house. The original story was that Sheree was bitten by a rat and had to be taken to a hospital and treated for exposure to Hantavirus–a disease carried by wild rodents.

“So I’m meeting with my girlfriends and the first thing she asked me [is] ‘did I sit on a rat,'” said Sheree in the Instagram video. She panned the camera to show her two friends as one of them held up her phone to show the story displayed on the screen.

“I did not sit on a rat,” said Sheree laughingly. “I did not get bitten by a rat at Lisa’s house.”

Sheree Zampino says the rat bitting story is fake news

Lisa Rinna is somewhere right now feeling relief that Sheree has finally cleared up the rodent rumor– which has taken over the blogs and social media for the past few days.

The story was first posted by former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Dana Wilkey on Instagram and other RHOBH fan pages quickly caught on to the story.

The rumor started to spread like wildfire but the Season 12 newbie says it’s simply not true.

“I’ve never been bitten by a rat, not even a mosquito at Lisa’s house,” confessed Sheree in the video. “It is not true. Fake, fake, fake news.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.