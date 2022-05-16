Lisa Rinna responds to reports that RHOBH castmate got bitten by a rodent in her home

Did Sheree Zampino get bitten by a rodent at Lisa Rinna’s house? Pic credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Things are heating up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the season has only just started.

The latest rumor on social media is that newbie Sheree Zampino got bitten by a rat at Lisa Rinna’s home. The story started to circulate over the weekend and viewers have had a lot to say about it.

So far, Sheree has not confirmed that any such thing happened to her, and Lisa recently poked fun at the story with a shady response.

Did Sheree Zampino get bitten by a rodent at Lisa Rinna’s house?

The streets are saying that the newest addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast had a very unpleasant experience at Lisa’s home.

It appears former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey was the first person to share a report that claimed Sheree Zampino attended an event at Lisa Rinna’s house and was bitten by a rodent.

The story which is still posted on Dana’s Instagram account has since been circulated on many of the Housewives fan pages.

The rumor came from a source who revealed that after the rodent bite, Sheree was taken to a hospital and treated for exposure to Hantavirus, which is a disease carried by wild rodents.

Sheree is one of the newbies who joined the RHOBH cast in Season 12 and she is the ex-wife of Will Smith. The couple got divorced in 1995 and they have one son together, Trey Smith.

Sheree joins the show as a friend of Garcelle Beauvais who joined the cast in Season 10.

Lisa Rinna respond to the rumor that a castmate got bitten by a rodent in her home

Lisa Rinna quickly caught wind of the rumors circulating about her alleged rodent issues and not surprisingly she clapped back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a video in her Instagram story showing a woman running away after a large rodent crossed her path.

“Oh look, the rat that allegedly bit Sheree is in NYC now, runnnnn!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, true or not, people are having a field day with the rumor and some RHOBH viewers believe it could be true.

“Lisa has admitted several seasons ago that she had a rodent problem at her house, so maybe they have made their way back to her home,” reasoned one Instagram user.

“She literally has talked about their rat problem in past seasons. I kind of believe it,” added someone else.

Others found humor in the story and threw some of Lisa’s classic one-liners right back at her.

“Just own it baby,” reiterated someone else. “Oof! You’re so angry.”

