Lisa Rinna shimmies in miniskirt with exciting news

Lisa Rinna always has something up her sleeve, and she’s revealed her latest exciting news. The 58-year-old Bravo star is fresh from a booty-shaking and hip-shimmying Instagram update for her 3.3 million followers, including daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin as the two join forces.

2020 marked Lisa dropping her Rinna Beauty line. Now, the popular Lip Kit company is bringing in Delilah as she gets her own merch.

Lisa Rinna busts a move in miniskirt for business news

Posting on Monday and with plenty of energy to kick off the working week, Lisa shared a video of herself all legs as she boogied around with model Delilah.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, defying her age, as usual, sizzled in a vinyl-effect black leather miniskirt with a statement hoop-style and gold belt detailing. Looking super-toned, Lisa also wore a skintight sleeveless black top, plus a sexy pair of knee-high boots.

All long hair don’t care, the former actress danced around while in hoop earrings, also kind of twinning with Delilah on the edgy black front. Delilah wore black leather pants as she showed off her abs in a skimpy bralette top, with both mom and daughter going blonde for summer.

Madonna’s Into the Groove played as Lisa delivered the news in her caption.

“Finally! I’m so excited! Coming this Wednesday new @rinnabeauty with @delilahbelle 3 new frosted glosses and in June the Delilah lip kit!!! 💋💋💋Rinnabeauty.com @rinnabeauty,” she wrote.

The move, also seen by Lip Kit queen bee Kylie Jenner, is nothing new in the celeb world. Indeed, makeup mogul Kylie has endless family collaborations to her name, not limited to sister Kendall Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster. Lisa, meanwhile, enlists both daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle for promos on the company’s website. The $45 Lip Kits come in shades, including Showstopper and Sabine. Amelia already has her own.

Lisa Rinna ‘super picky’ about lip products

Speaking to Allure as she detailed her formula building, Rinna revealed: “I was super, super picky and super, super hands-on. It took me a very long time because I’m very, very picky about the texture and the feel of my lipstick and my lip pencil and especially my lip gloss.”

“It really was a recipe that took quite a while because with COVID, going back and forth, it just slowed it down tenfold. But I said, “Listen, if I’m going to finally do this after a hundred years, let’s get it right,” she added.