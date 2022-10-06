RHOBH Red Wine Recap: Rinna reveals herself a total fool as Kyle sees the light

Lisa Rinna was just a touch dramatic on last night’s finale of RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Monsters and Critics columnist Liz Long recaps The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, Episode 21, Not My Sister’s Keeper, with a little help from a glass of Pinot (or two)….

Well, friends, we had the finale episode of RHOBH Season 12 last night, and I don’t know about you, but I, for one, am relieved.

I mean, how much more can we take of Rinna and Erika – the two who have undoubtedly become this season’s villains.

And not only has Rinna become the queen of total deflection, but she now wears the crown for “most dramatic” as well.

“I’m not going to take this to my grave because I’d get sick and have cancer if I didn’t express this about Kathy.”

Yes, friends, those words actually came out of Rinna’s mouth last night.

I think her “friend,” Kyle, has finally seen the light of who her “real friends” are.

Let’s recap.

Rinna brings up Kathy again at Garcelle’s party

Kyle and Sutton fight over a Birkin bag in a rare comical moment on last night’s RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

It wouldn’t be an episode of Beverly Hills Housewives if we didn’t have an extravagant day party event and a night one as well.

For our daytime festivities, Garcelle decides to host a Birkin party, and she borrowed none other than Kathy’s butler, Patrick!

The best thing that came out of this party? Garcelle finally buys her first Birkin.

The worst?

You guessed it – Rinna remaining determined to tell all the ladies about Kathy’s “horrific Aspen behavior.”

Let us not forget, friends, that Rinna “locked herself in a bedroom,” for crying out loud.

We know, Rinna. You’ve told us a thousand times. Move on. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle mentions that she doesn’t want to talk about the “Kathy meltdown” anymore because, hey, it’s her sister.

Oh, and did I mention? Kathy HAS ALREADY APOLOGIZED!

But that won’t stop Rinna (and her partner-in-crime Erika), now will it?

After Kyle's "comadres"

went rogue at her expense, is ironic who stayed to console her.#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/tO2qwfyXuC — Xicabonita38 (@xicabonita38) October 6, 2022

Rinna brings up Kathy AGAIN at Kyle’s party

Even though Kyle wants to move on so that things can be good with her sister, Rinna won’t quit with her agenda.

In fact, while at Kyle’s diamond party, the agenda begins to show itself as much more sinister.

And Garcelle sees right through it!

“If Erika and Rinna really cared about you, they would drop it. This is their agenda.”



Garcelle is mentioning it all in this #RHOBH finale. We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/qeNkfakOrl — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 6, 2022

Kyle slowly begins to see the light and notes, it’s just hurting me and my kids if Rinna keeps bringing this up.

Rinna, however, like a cockroach dressed in all blue, kicks it up a notch and tells the ladies that she will “die” if she keeps holding this information about Kathy in.

Even Diana, y’all – DIANA!!! – laughs at Rinna’s ridiculousness.

Yikes – even the all-time worst casting decision is dunking on Rinna #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/chiv7CFpo1 — Steve Andrews (@MaquisSteve) October 6, 2022

What it comes down to is Erika and Rinna are the queens of bad deeds, so they are going to latch onto anything they can to deflect, deflect, DEFLECT!

Kyle then asks the curious question, why is everything about my sister in Aspen being leaked to the press?

Everything leaked to the press.

Dorit: Someone in this group is leaking things to the press?

Kyle: 100%. Someone in this group wants my sister to look bad so they won’t look as bad.

Sutton: *walks up to Rinna and EJ point-blank: “Did you leak? Kyle wants to know.”

Now that’s Queen Behavior, friends.

Erika: I don’t know how to do that.

Erika: “My publicist would never leak a story. I don’t know who told the press .”

Also Erika and her publicist speaking to the press on the previous episode:#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/fwh3KFtmiO — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) October 6, 2022

Rinna: No.

Kyle: It was a publicist who works for you, Erika, according to Kathy’s investigation!

Erika: Show me what you have.

Yes, Kyle, please do that ASAP. I can’t take much more of these birds squawking at each other like two Disney villains.

Kyle is seeing the light of who her real friends are and finalizes it by saying “she would choose her blood” over Erika and Rinna. So sorry.

Oh, and also:

Kyle Richards humbling Erika in one perfect confessional was everything #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/UgjczUw7pK — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 6, 2022

So that about does it, but what’s a finale without a little cheesy exit music where they freeze the photos and give us the life updates for each lady.

You might be happy to know that Sutton and Sanjit are still together, despite their awkward date.

Erika threw Garcelle’s book in the trash, but that is not stopping Garcelle from enjoying her new yellow Birkin bag!

And sadly, Kyle and Kathy haven’t spoken much since Kathy’s apology, and Kyle is not sure if Kathy will be attending Farrah’s wedding.

I guess we will just have to wait for the Reunion to find out!

Rinna did all this tea leaking to the press & social media, acting & producing, all for us to still be on Kathys side. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/SaOayscBFE — It's Spooky Libra SZN bitchez. 👻 🎃 (@CocoaDoe) September 29, 2022

Til then, my Housewives-Lovers!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.