RHOBH producer responds to rumor that Garcelle Beauvais was fired

We’re bidding goodbye to Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and former cast member Garcelle Beauvais.

Garcelle announced her exit from the show before Part 1 of the reunion started airing, telling fans, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride.”

Since then, rumors have been circulating that she did not leave of her own accord but was fired.

Andy Cohen has already discussed the actress’s departure from the franchise, noting that she chose to leave and is welcome back anytime.

However, Garcelle’s detractors continued with the narrative that she was fired.

Now, popular RHOBH producer Alex Baskin is clearing up the rumors once and for all.

RHOBH producer Alex Baskin says Garcelle Beauvais ‘chose to leave’

Maybe this will silence the rumors because RHOBH producer Alex Baskin has set the record straight on Garcelle’s departure.

He was a guest on the So Bad It’s Good podcast with Ryan Bailey and responded to claims that she was fired.

“Let me set the record very straight; she chose to leave,” affirmed Alex, who said they completely respected the actress’s decision, adding, “She had a great five-year run.”

Additionally, Alex reaffirmed Andy Cohen’s statement that Garcelle can return to the show if she so desires.

“The door is open, potentially to her coming back,” he said. “We’ll sort of see where we are, but we have total respect and admiration for her and understood that she wanted to leave.”

Garcelle is seemingly unbothered by the rumors

Meanwhile, Garcelle has been unbothered despite the ongoing chatter about her departure.

Since announcing her exit from the show, the mom of three has not spoken out or even addressed the rumors or anything related to RHOBH, for that matter.

Instead, she’s been focusing on her family and her busy career.

Garcelle posted a telling quote on Instagram with a message, “I healed. I learned. I grew. I set boundaries. I stopped settling. I put myself first.”

Part 3 of the RHOBH reunion aired on April 15, and we witnessed Garcelle’s frustration after being called out by her castmates.

The 58-year-old voiced her grievance, noting that she never gets grace from the women, but that fell on deaf ears.

Contrary to popular belief, she did not walk off during the reunion.

Garcelle stayed until they did the usual cheering to celebrate the end of the season, and Andy Cohen said his closing remark to the audience.

However, cameras kept rolling, and when Andy requested a cast photo, Garcelle declined and left the stage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.