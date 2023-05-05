RHOBH: Kyle Richards responds to the now-deleted photo that had fans concerned

Kyle Richards has finally responded to fans who aired concern about her well-being after seeing a recent photo of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Monsters and Critics recently reported on the image that has caused controversy after it was posted by Dorit Kemsley. The snap showed the stylish group posing for a photo during a night out in Barcelona, Spain.

However, everyone zoomed in on Kyle, whose ribs were poking out through her cutout dress.

People quickly took notice, and commenters shared their concerns about her health, with some questioning if the Bravo Housewife was okay.

In case you’re planning to go and take a glance at Dorit’s Instagram page, don’t bother because she has since deleted the controversial photo after seeing the comments. However, it has since been reposted by several fan sites.

Meanwhile, Kyle has heard the recent criticisms concerning her newly slimmed-down figure, which she credits to hard work at the gym, and she just issued an explanation for the photo.

Kyle Richards responds amid concerns from RHOBH fans

Kyle wants everyone to know that she’s perfectly fine amid concerns that she’s gone overboard with her weight loss.

She had a simple explanation for the photo that caused a stir on Instagram yesterday, and it seems we were right in our assumption that she was sucking in her stomach for the picture.

Dorit’s Instagram post showed two images, and Kyle’s ribs were very prominent in the first shot. However, they did not look as pronounced in the second photo, where she appeared more relaxed.

After the story was posted by Page Six, Kyle read the comments, which included those pecky Ozempic claims once again.

The 54-year-old added a response, saying, “The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on. Which I see now was not a good look.”

She continued, “I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”

Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

Kyle Richards shares another photo of the controversial dress

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not letting the criticism about her body affect her life. Although Dorit deleted the photo from Instagram, we’re not sure if that was a request from Kyle or her own doing.

Meanwhile, Kyle also posted a solo photo on her Instagram story in the black and white cutout dress that has caused so much concern about her health.

Kyle Richards snaps a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

The reality TV personality seemingly snapped the mirror selfie in her hotel room before she joined her castmates for the night out in Spain. Little did she know the hoopla that would ensue mere hours later.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.