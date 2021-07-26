RHOBH: Kyle Richards recently hospitalized after allergic reaction to bee stings

Kyle Richards was hospitalized after being stung by bees. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards had a scary moment recently that led to her being rushed to the hospital. Kyle was stung by a hive of bees and since she is highly allergic, the circumstance could have been dire.

Kyle shared the shocking moment on social media recently along with photos from her hospital bed.

Kyle Richards reveals recent hospitalization

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about being stung by bees in her backyard recently.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“So this happened yesterday… I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all, you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them,” shared the 52-year-old in her Instagram story along with a picture of her in the hospital.

In another story, Kyle shared a video of herself running through the yard and shaking her hair during the incident. She eventually jumped into the pool in an attempt to get the bees off of her.

“I can laugh at this video now but what you can’t see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me,” wrote Kyle.

“My family wasn’t home and for whatever reason, the people that work for me couldn’t hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn’t dial 911 and my epi-pen was defective and wouldn’t open.”

Kyle Richards thanks firefighters for their help

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is doing much better since the incident and is now back at home resting, but she shared an important message after her own scary experience.

“I share this story with you because I sometimes don’t bother to take my EpiPen with me,” wrote Kyle in another post that showed her in the hospital wearing a ventilator.

She continued, “I also don’t know why I couldn’t get mine to work. It’s important to look [in your] tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of EpiPens and they each work differently.”

The Beverly Hills housewife also shared another note where she tagged the fire department and the medical center that helped her through the ordeal.

“Thank you…for responding so fast and taking such good care of me. Including helping me through my panic attack. And for repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair, ” she wrote.

Pic credit:@kylerichards18/Instagram

The fire department even stopped by the next day to check in on Kyle after she returned home. The mom-of-four shared a photo of the firemen on Instagram and urged followers to support their local fire department.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.