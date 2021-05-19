RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais explains why she unfollowed Kyle Richards after the reunion — Where do they stand now?

Garcelle Beauvais gives update on her friendship with Kyle Richards. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Garcelle Beauvais is ready for her second season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which is set to premiere tonight. And she recently shared an update on her relationship with Kyle Richards after their faceoff at the Season 10 reunion.

After the reunion, Garcelle promptly unfollowed her castmate, but where do they stand today?

Garcelle and Kyle are in a good place

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a guest on Housewives Nightcap and she teased a few things about the upcoming season. One topic of conversation was Garcelle’s rocky relationship with Kyle, which played out last season and culminated at the reunion.

However, things have improved between the newbie and the OG since we last saw them.

“No we are in a good place right now,” revealed the Haitian beauty. “I unfollowed her after the reunion…it took me two days to shake off that reunion, I had never done anything like that for me.it felt so toxic…I follow people who inspire me, you know, I wanna see what they’re doing, I’m happy for them and at that time I did not wanna see Kyle on my timeline to be completely honest.”

While things have taken a turn for the better between Garcelle and Kyle, the 54-year-old noted that her friendship with Lisa Rinna is still a work in progress. Both women were close friends with Denise Richards last season, but after the Brandi Glanville cheating rumor emerged, Garcelle was the only one that had Denise’s back.

Lisa chose to believe Brandi and it ended her 20-year friendship with Denise. And, it affected her relationship with Garcelle as well.

“We’re still trying to figure it out…it was really hard to see her mistreatment of Denise, you know for a friend that she’s had so long. And so we’re trying to figure it out as we go along, but slowly,” admitted the Beverly Hills Housewife.

What else can we expect in Season 11 of RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also teased more things that fans can expect this season. As we already know Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal drama will play out as fans tune in to see just how much the usually closed-off Erika will actually share.

Garcelle admitted that Erika’s storyline will take up a lot of the season, but noted that her fellow RHOBH co-stars brought the heat as well.

“Kathy Hilton is hilarious, you’re gonna love Kathy Hilton,” confessed the mom-of-two. “Sutton and I, our friendship grew over time which is really great, you’re gonna see Crystal Minkoff and she’s the new addiction And we all really had some really fun but also some tough conversations, especially Kyle and I – and conversations that the world’s having but you can’t ignore it because it’s all part of our lives.”

Are you excited for the season premiere of RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.