RHOBH spoiler: Garcelle confronts Lisa Rinna about Denise Richards’ treatment last season


RHOBH star Lisa Rinna gets confronted by castmate Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais confronts Lisa Rinna about her friendship with Denise Richards. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson/Bravo

Lisa Rinna is getting called out for her treatment of former friend Denise Richards last season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Second season cast member Garcelle Beauvais confronted Rinna about her behavior.

It’s hard to forget all the drama that kicked off during Season 10.

While Garcelle played the role of a good friend and had Denise’s back, Lisa didn’t — despite her 20-year friendship with the blond beauty.

Lisa came at her full force on the show and even more at the reunion. After being attacked by her castmates, Denise quit the show and ended her relationship with Lisa.

But just because Denise left doesn’t mean it’s forgotten.

Garcelle still has her friend’s back and during a sneak peek for Season 11 she confronted the Rinna Beauty creator about her behavior.

Lisa Rinna admits she was too hard on Denise Richards

In a clip for the premiere, Garcelle and Lisa meet up to discuss the drama with Denise last season.

Interestingly enough, Lisa reflected on the incident and has regrets about the stance against Denise she took in the affair scandal.

“I was harder on Denise than I needed to be,” admitted the 57-year-old. “I’d much rather [have] been like you and gone ‘I don’t care I’m standing by my friend.’ like that’s f#*ked up, absolutely 100 percent.”

Despite taking accountability for her actions, Garcelle thinks Lisa was trying to take some heat off herself.

“I think Rinna is trying to own it really quickly so that I don’t come for her,” remarked Garcelle during her confessional.

“So why couldn’t you just be there for her?” queried The Real co-host during her chat. “Why couldn’t you just let the other girls come after her?”

“I couldn’t…because it wasn’t honest,” responded Lisa.

Garcelle questions how she can trust Lisa

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars continued to hash out their differences over drinks, and Garcelle admitted to having reservations about trusting Lisa.

“The way you were with Denise, how can I trust that you won’t turn around and do that to me?” positioned Garcelle. “You were friends with her longer than you’ve been friends with me or maybe the same time.”

While the mother-of-two didn’t have an answer for how her costar could trust her, Lisa reasoned she was protecting Denise.

Garcelle wasn’t buying that.

“What? If that’s your protective, don’t help me,” remarked Garcelle laughingly.

Check out the clip below and see the full scene play out during the Season 11 premiere.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.

