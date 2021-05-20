Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais doesn’t know ‘how much longer’ she’ll stay on the show but says, ‘I’m here now’


Garcelle Beauvais doesn’t know how much longer she’ll be on RHOBH. Pic credit:Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais is now into her second season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she may soon exit the show.

The actress recently admitted that she doesn’t know how much longer she’ll stay on the series after joining the show in Season 10.

The new season premiered last night and it seems Garcelle has found her groove within the group. However, the diamond holder has a lot of things on her plate as a busy writer and producer, host of a daytime talk show, a jewelry line in the mix, and several other projects to balance.

Garcelle talks about her stint on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight as Season 11 made its debut last night.

While Garcelle has lots of fans in her corner, she admitted to not knowing how much longer she plans to stay on the show.

“It’s a hard show to do,” confessed the 54-year-old. “Somebody asked me about [my talk show] The Real and I said, ‘With The Real, I can totally be myself and have my guard down.’ With The Housewives, it’s different because it’s not that type of show. So it was definitely a decision. I mean, I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it, but I’m here now… It’s not a career thing for me.”

Now in her sophomore season– which is known for being much tougher for new Housewives– Garcelle noted that things weren’t so bad.

“I hate to say this but Erika made it a little less tough on me if I can say that. Definitely this season I felt like I got my bearings and I was a lot more comfortable and opinionated as I always am. And I think a lot of fun is going to be had, and drama of course,” shared Garcelle.

Garcelle Beauvais hashes things out with Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna

Garcelle also dished about some hard moments from the season. And it’s not surprising that she had a bone to pick with Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards.

Last night the actress confronted Lisa about her treatment of former friend, Denise Richards. Her behavior toward Denise ended their 20-year friendship and it just didn’t sit well with Garcelle. As for her relationship with Kyle, the two women got off on the wrong foot last season and things got heated between them during the reunion.

But the RHOBH star told the media outlet that it was necessary to have a sit-down with both women to clear the air during filming.

“I spoke to the producers and I said, ‘Going back, the first thing I want to do is I want to have two sit-downs: one with Kyle and one with Rinna,'” shared Garcelle.

“It was important to me. I can’t go on pretending like everybody’s great when we have an elephant in the room. So they promised me that would be the case and they kept to their word.”

Garcelle’s sit-down with Lisa aired last night and her chat with Kyle will play out during Episode 2.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

