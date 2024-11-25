RHOBH fans slam ‘self absorbed’ Kyle Richards as Season 14 taglines drop

Kyle Richards has fallen out of favor with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans in recent years.

The original star has been involved in a wealth of drama, but viewers typically side with those who oppose her.

Bravo dropped the taglines for Season 14 during a fan event this week, giving fans another opportunity to complain about the reality TV star.

“These hills have eyes, and they’re all staring at me,” reads Kyle’s.

It’s certainly different from what we’ve heard from her in recent years, and it raises many questions about her personal life.

Since separating from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, fans have wondered whether she’s in a relationship.

Kyle has played coy about her relationship status with Morgan Wade

There was speculation that she was linked to country music star Morgan Wade, but Kyle tends to talk in circles whenever that’s brought up.

Fans commented on the Bravo post announcing the taglines, with one stating that they were “surprised” she didn’t say “in this town.”

“Kyle is so sad. Yikes,” another critic complained.

“Obsessed with Kyle’s because it just sounds crazy lmao,” a third viewer wrote.

Another viewer said, “Self absorbed much?”

“Soooooo last season tho,” said another critic.

“Beyond full of herself…. Can’t stand her,” another critic complained.

RHOBH returned earlier this month, and dynamics have shifted significantly.

RHOBH Season 14 promises to be a return to form

Kyle is at odds with her former friend Dorit Kemsley after their friendship exploded last season when Kyle implied Dorit exaggerated how close they were.

To viewers, they were close friends, so it was a bit of a surprise.

Dorit came into Season 14 activated and ready to take Kyle to task for her comments.

In previews for upcoming episodes, Kyle tries to tell Dorit that she would like some “grace” because she’s had a difficult two years.

But Dorit is not having it.

“Grace time is over,” she screams at her former friend. Oh, yes. This feud is going to be a doozy.

RHOBH Season 13 was a low point for the series, so it’s good news that Season 14 is already delivering on the drama front after just one episode.

What are your thoughts on Kyle’s tagline?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.