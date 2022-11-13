RHOBH fans slam Lisa Rinna’s ‘one’ regret, call her out for motive behind it

Lisa Rinna is slammed for a possible motive behind her regret. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna is in the hot seat with The Real Housewives of Beverly viewers.

This isn’t the first time, and it likely won’t be the last.

The former Days of our Lives star recently opened up about her “one” regret from the eight years she has spent on the show. There was a long list of misdeeds she could have chosen from. However, some viewers think her choice was more calculated than anything else.

Lisa declared that her treatment of Yolanda Hadid was her one and only regret from all her years on RHOBH.

It was a start, mainly because Lisa told everyone she believed Yolanda had Munchausen syndrome, and it was a huge storyline for the show. Likely, it was the catalyst that caused the blonde not to return to the Bravo show.

After Lisa shared the post about her regret, it didn’t take long before followers began to piece together why they believed she sent the message out and how it would benefit her.

RHOBH viewers weigh in on Lisa Rinna’s regret being her treatment of Yolanda Hadid

After Lisa Rinna shared her regret, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers took to Twitter to discuss why she chose Yolanda Hadid out of all the people she hurt.

One viewer wrote, “She only regrets it because Yolanda’s daughters careers took off & wanted the help for her own daughters careers. Granted, Amelia is now taking off but still (shrug emoji).”

They make a valid point. After all, Yolanda’s daughters, Bella and Gigi Hadid are incredibly successful models. Lisa’s daughters, Amelia and Delilah, have done some modeling work, but their portfolios don’t compare to the Hadid sisters.

Another said, “Agree with the others. She just wants to use Yolanda and her daughters to get her daughters more work. She’s simply a narcissistic opportunist who has no real feelings for anyone but herself.”

One more agreed with everyone who mentioned Yolanda’s daughters’ success being the reason Lisa chose Yolanda as the one regret she has from filming over the years.

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Twitter

Will Lisa Rinna return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

It’s up in the air whether Lisa Rinna will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for another season.

She joined the Bravo series when Season 5 debuted, and since then, she has remained a main diamond holder.

Lisa has stirred the pot quite a few times over the years, with some of the issues being much bigger than others.

From the Yolanda takedown to the most recent feud with Kathy Hilton, it seems nothing is off-limits for the former soap star.

The Season 12 reunion was brutal, and Andy Cohen appeared hard on Lisa, but it may not have been hard enough.

Will Bravo cut ties with Lisa Rinna ahead of Season 13, or will she get another contract to sign?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.