Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp side with Lisa Rinna in Kathy Hilton feud

RHOC star Tamra Judge shared her strong opinion about the feud between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePress Agency

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge had some strong opinions about Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton.

Tamra shared these opinions after the third part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired.

Tamra explained on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T’s in a Pod, that she believed Lisa Rinna was telling the truth because of her insistence on the story.

Tamra said, “The fact that she won’t let it go, you can tell like she’s not lying.”

Teddi also had the same opinion as her co-host and was even more vocal about it than Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said that she saw Lisa act out on many occasions on the show. And that she could go overboard. She compared Lisa to RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville.

She said, “From what I have known from her, she’s like a Brandi in that way. Like Brandi may be an a** but she’s not a liar.”

RHOBH fans choose Kathy Hilton over Lisa Rinna

Teddi concluded, “So I will always choose an a** over a liar.”

Teddi recently said that Bravo should ask her back to the show alongside Brandi and Denise Richards. But fans shut her down.

Many RHOBH fans have also said that they believe that Kathy did have a meltdown in Aspen. However, they don’t believe she said everything Lisa claimed. They also think Kyle should have stuck up for her sister.

Lisa said that Kathy badmouthed her sister Kyle Richards and the cast and threatened to take down the network. She added that Kathy said she wanted to end Kyle and her family.

One RHOBH viewer wrote, “Kathy Hilton merely walking into the reunion has Rinna bothered. You can see the hatred spewing out of her pores.”

Another fan explained where Kathy’s meltdown came from. She wrote, “Kathy is right. Her meltdown didn’t come out of nowhere. It was a build up, courtesy of Kyle’s mocking and consistent lack of support. And anytime she tries to explain it, Kyle gets defensive and plays the victim – invalidating Kathy’s feelings all the while.”

Kyle went on Teddi’s podcast and explained why she didn’t defend Kathy.

Kathy Hilton explained her meltdown

During part three of the reunion, Kathy came in, guns blazing. She admitted to having a meltdown and being upset at Kyle.

She explained that she felt like Kyle mocked her clothes throughout the Aspen trip and at the time of her presentation of her tequila brand, Casa del Sol.

She said that when they got to the hat store and she saw her tequila, she thought her sister had arranged a tasting for her. She further said that her expectations were too high, and that was on her.

Things got worse when Lisa ordered Kendall Jenner’s tequila, 818. Kathy felt like it was a dig at her. And then, Kyle wanted to go to the exclusive Caribou Club, and the socialite felt like she wasn’t dressed for the occasion.

The straw broke the camel’s back when the manager at the club told her to “Go back to Beverly Hills” after she complained the DJ wasn’t taking any requests.

Kathy Hilton asked Lisa Rinna to take a polygraph test

Kathy said she told Lisa that she felt her sister hated her. She also said that she didn’t say anything ill about the cast or Bravo.

The socialite asked Lisa if she remembered saying that she was preaching to the choir when she was complaining about Kyle.

She also asked Lisa if she would be willing to swear on a Bible and take a lie detector test.

Lisa was speechless.

Kathy told her, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Lisa has since further embraced her bully persona.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus and will come back next year to Bravo.