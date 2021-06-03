Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
RHOBH fans not impressed with Sutton’s slippers — Here’s what to know about these $2000 Vetements footwear


Sutton Stracke on WWHL
RHOBH fans are not impressed with Sutton’s slippers Pic credit: Bravo

The castmates of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills obviously take their style seriously.

That’s what makes any faux-pas standout with other housewives being the first to notice. Sutton Stracke should know that all too well, thanks to her new Vetements slippers. The footwear reportedly cost her $2,000.

Sutton, who recently received earned backlash for a conversation with Crystal, debuted the bedroom slippers on the latest episode of RHOBH.

During the episode, she thought that they looked amazing. The other castmates, however, seemed to offer a mixed bag of compliments.

Sutton Stracke’s $2000 Vetements slippers

The newly-promoted housewife has always been confident about her style, although long-time fans of the show have often disagreed with her.

When she walked out wearing pajamas and some fuzzy-looking slippers, co-star Kyle Richards seemed to love them.

Kyle and Garcelle Beauvais naturally followed up by asking how much the Vetements slippers cost. Sutton, for her part, tried to play it cool by claiming how rude it was to discuss prices, although that didn’t last for long. Both Kyle and Garcelle were shocked by the $2,000 price tag.

Despite this, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars were quick to comply with Sutton’s request that they not bash her fashion sense. That may match up with Crystal’s recent description of her co-star as a “ridiculous human being.” Unfortunately for her, though, fans weren’t so nice.

RHOBH fans aren’t impressed

As soon as the RHOBH episode aired, fans were quick to comment Sutton’s $2,000 Vetements slippers. Most posts were negative.

Posting on Twitter, one fan said, “I can’t get over Suton’s fur $2000 FUR slippers. What a horrible thing to 1. Buy 2. Admit to it & think it’s OK And please b***h NOT EVERYTHING in the world is about you. Bloody crybaby #RHOBH.”

A fan reacts to Sutton's slippers
A fan reacts to Sutton’s slippers Pic credit: @legalSojourner/Twitter

Another added that, “Sutton spent $2,000 on those slippers?! They’re not even that cute! #RHOBH #NotImpressed.”

While some of the comments spilled over into the RHOBH star’s Instagram feed, the majority of the criticism was limited to Twitter.

Other fans went on to say that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s slippers were “ugly,” while another said they looked like “roadkill.”

Some went into how expensive they are, demanding that they warm up more than just their feet. Regardless, it looks as though Sutton may have put her foot in it with her style again.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

