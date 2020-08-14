RHOBH fans applaud Garcelle Beauvais for defending Denise and shutting down Kyle

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are applauding Garcelle Beauvais after she shut down Kyle Richards during a conversation in the latest episode.

The RHOBH newcomer was in Rome with her fellow cast members and the rumors about Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville were a hot topic of conversation.

It’s clear that some of the ladies have taken sides in the drama, with Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards seemingly believing Brandi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brandi revealed the alleged affair directly to Teddi and Kyle before they jetted off to Italy. During their first day in Rome, Teddi shared the gossip with the group.

Since then, the conversations have been solely centered on the salacious scandal, but Garcelle Beauvais is coming to her friend’s defense!

Garcelle question’s Kyle Richards

During a group dinner, the women discussed who to believe regarding the scandal. Garcelle had a burning question to ask the group, and she refused to be interrupted as she tried to make her point.

“Why are you guys choosing to believe Brandi over Denise who you have more of a relationship with…” Garcelle began.

Read More Garcelle Beauvais welcomes daughter-in-law to the family after son marries in Las Vegas

“Actually,” Kyle said, trying to interrupt the conversation.

“Excuse me a second,” Garcelle responded, “let me finish!”

She continued, “Why are you guys taking her side over the one you’re hanging out with all the time?”

“I’m not taking a side,” Kyle replied.

“But you’re believing,” retorted Garcelle as the rest of the ladies sat by silently.

During her confessional, the actress added, “I don’t know why they’re putting what Brandi says as the Bible.”

Fans applaud Garcelle

Viewers were shocked as they watched the tense exchange between Kyle and the RHOBH newbie. They quickly took to Twitter to applaud Garcelle for not only sticking up for Denise but also for shutting Kyle down.

The OG housewife has gotten a lot of flack on social media since the Lisa Vanderpump debacle last season, and now that she has teamed up with Teddi the hate has been real.

“Garcelle is the future of #RHOBH,” stated one Twitter user. “She shut Kyle, Dorit and Lisa Rinna down without even breaking a sweat.”

“@GarcelleB you are a class act,” tweeted another viewer.”Exactly what I wanted to see this season. A strong, intelligent and self assured woman. Keep being you.”

And then of course there were the memes, and they never disappoint!

Garcelle really just said “excuse me, I’m speaking,” and Kyle really just shut the fuck up, sat in her chair, and whispered “I’m sorry.” 😭😂🥴#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/2mnJtpIh2D — michael (@mikeylatorella) August 13, 2020

Garcelle shut Kyle ass up QUICK! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/E69nSXv2qt — My Name Is My Name (@kt_1718) August 13, 2020

Just in case you missed it, check out the clip of the tense moment between Kyle and Garcelle below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.