Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Spoilers: Denise Richards begs Lisa Rinna to stop attacking her

The drama is still playing out during the cast trip to Rome and there will be more going down in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The aftermath of the Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville affair rumors is still unfolding in the Italian country – after Teddi Mellencamp dropped the bomb on the group.

While Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna were already told about Brandi’s claims, it was a shock for the other ladies, including Denise.

As they tried to get to the bottom of the affair scandal, Denise dropped a bomb of her own on the ladies. She revealed that Brandi has also professed to have slept with someone else in the group.

Lisa and Kyle were the only ones on the RHOBH cast while Glanville was on the show and both denied the claims.

Kyle blatantly told the actress that she did not believe Brandi told that to her.

And as for Lisa Rinna, she was angered by the claim and blasted Denise for even saying such a thing.

In a clip for tonight’s episode, the women are on the final leg of their Italian getaway and the two actresses have a sit down to hash out their issues.

Lisa says Denise is playing tit for tat

During the conversation, Lisa Rinna first addressed what Denise had said.

In the clip, Lisa tells Denise that the only reason she made the claim about Brandi sleeping with one of the ladies is that she was doing a tit for tat.

“Here’s the thing that was not okay for me last night,” shared Lisa. “What you said about Brandi towards us, that’s not cool.”

The Wild Things actress tried to interject saying, “It is true…I said she has said that about so many people.”

“No,” says Lisa. “But when you said it was somebody at the table, that’s not fair, you don’t need to tit for tat it.”

“And you’ve tit for tat a little bit with me, don’t do it anymore. Don’t do it,” warns Lisa.

Denise asks Lisa to stop attacking her

During the tense conversation, the blonde beauty also had a chance to air her own grievances with the RHOBH alum.

“Lisa stop attacking me. I’ve had your back,” Denise retorted. “If everyone at the last 20 dinners kept coming at you, I would say stop guys.”

Denise continued, “I feel like you have not been a friend to me.”

Lisa Rinna tearfully responded that she was only trying to clear the air, telling the 49-year-old that she did not mean to hurt her.

“I’m not mad at you, I’m very hurt,” responded Denise. “Please stop.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.