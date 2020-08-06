Lisa Rinna thinks Denise Richards is deflecting with claim Brandi Glanville slept with other RHOBH stars

Lisa Rinna is never one to hold her tongue, and she’s certainly not doing that in the Brandi Glanville vs, Denise Richards fiasco.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are in Rome for their cast trip, but a lot of drama has been going on since they arrived.

After Teddi Mellencamp confronted Denise during their first dinner in the Italian country, things continued to go downhill.

Teddi dropped a bomb on the group and on the Wild Things actress, revealing Brandi’s claims that they slept together.

Not only did Denise vehemently deny the allegations, she dropped a bomb of her own– telling the ladies that Brandi has also said she slept with someone from the group.

Her revelation proved anti-climactic as the women looked around at each other in disbelief.

One person who certainly did not believe Denise’s claim was Lisa Rinna.

Denise reveals a shocker about Brandi

After a disastrous first dinner in Rome, the ladies meet up for another dinner in Rome.

As Brandi’s name came up once again Denise started to explain to her castmates how she met Brandi.

The 49-year-old shared that she spoke with the former RHOBH alum before Kyle’s event and says Brandi knew everything that was going on in the group.

“She knew s**t that happened in Santa Barbara. She knew about the little tiffs. Someone else was sharing things with her. She knew stuff that I did not know. She shared a lot of personal stuff about a lot of people that are involved with this group.”

However, the mom-of-three told her castmates that she won’t repeat the things Brandi told her.

Then, she revealed a shocker saying, “And by the way, Brandi has said that she’s had sex with every single woman she’s come in contact with.”

“Including some of the people from this group… I’m not joking,” Denise continued.

As the women looked at each other confused Kyle asked, “So, you’re saying that she said she’s had sex with someone at this table?”

“Yes,” responded Denise.

Lisa thinks Denise is deflecting

Since Kyle and Lisa Rinna were the only castmates who were on the show during Brandi’s stint on RHOBH, it would have to be one of them.

However, they refused to buy Denise’s claim.

“I’ve never had sex with a woman,” Lisa interjected. While Kyle made it clear that she did not believe Brandi said those words.

Denise tried to convince them that she was telling the truth, but the ladies just weren’t buying it

During her confessional, Lisa had something to say about Denise’s claim, “If you’re trying to deflect, it’s not working.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.